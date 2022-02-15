The entire region is under a red flag warning today due to low humidity, warm temperatures and strong winds.
The warning will remain in effect until 7 p.m. today for Jasper, Newton, Lawrence Barry, McDonald, Barton and Vernon counties in Southwest Missouri, and Cherokee and Crawford counties in Southeast Kansas, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield. The warning will remain in effect until 6 p.m. today for Ottawa and Craig counties in Northeast Oklahoma.
Wind gusts up to 35 mph are expected, and the humidity is projected to be below 30%, the weather service said. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, and outdoor burning is not recommended.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.