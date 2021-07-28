UPDATE: The heat advisory has been upgraded to an excessive heat warning for the region, extending until 9 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of up to 110 degrees are expected. Excessive heat could persist into Friday and Saturday.
---
All of Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma is under a heat advisory until 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service station in Springfield.
Heat index values of up to 108 degrees are expected, perhaps through Saturday. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses to occur.
The weather service advises residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside, and wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.
Public spaces in the city of Joplin are open for cooling from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. City buildings open to the public include:
• City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
• Joplin Health Department, 321 E. Fourth St.
• Dr. Donald Clark Public Safety Center, 303 E. Third St.
• Joplin Athletic Center, 3301 W. First St.
