Following Joplin police Cpl. Ben Cooper's funeral service, residents are lining Main Street to support his family and other law enforcement personnel.

Ben Cooper New Image

Cpl. Ben Cooper

Public funeral services for Cooper, 46, were held at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University.

Cooper and officer Jake Reed, 27, were shot and killed last week after responding to a disturbance call. Reed's funeral is Friday. Officer Rickey Hirshey, 53, was also seriously wounded before the shooter himself was mortally wounded by a fourth officer.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

