Following Joplin police Cpl. Ben Cooper's funeral service, residents are lining Main Street to support his family and other law enforcement personnel.
Public funeral services for Cooper, 46, were held at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University.
Cooper and officer Jake Reed, 27, were shot and killed last week after responding to a disturbance call. Reed's funeral is Friday. Officer Rickey Hirshey, 53, was also seriously wounded before the shooter himself was mortally wounded by a fourth officer.
