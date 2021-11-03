NEOSHO, Mo. — A dispute between a judicial circuit and a county commission over the use of a courtroom has grown.
Presiding Judge Greg Stremel, of the 40th Judicial Circuit, in October filed an administrative order against the Newton County Commission to vacate its new offices established in the second-floor courtroom of the Newton County Courthouse by Nov. 8.
In the order, Stremel argued that the commission was supposed to provide a new courtroom facility for a new judge appointed to the circuit in 2019 by the Missouri Legislature. Stremel's order said the situation was manageable when the pandemic forced the circuit to limit its actions, but now the space is needed for scheduling more trials and handling a backlog.
In response, the commission filed a motion Tuesday asking for a restraining order against Stremel's order, arguing that without the room, the commission will have no place to conduct its business. The commission also argued that it is renovating another building for the new judge.
Saying that the case is filled with numerous intricacies, Presiding Commissioner Bill Reiboldt declined to answer questions from the Globe. Stremel also declined to answer questions from the Globe, but emailed a copy of an Oct. 6 letter addressed to Reiboldt.
The issue revolves around a struggle for space in county buildings and the amount of time it has taken the commission to address the circuit court's growth.
The circuit currently operates out of the judicial center at 123 E. Main St. that opened in June 2018. That facility, equipped with three courtrooms and related holding areas, does not have the room to accommodate the circuit's four division judges, according to court documents.
Since 2019, Judge Kevin Selby — appointed in September 2019 by Gov. Mike Parson to fill the newly created position — has operated on a part-time basis out of the courtroom in the courthouse.
The judicial center's completion enabled space for county offices in the courthouse building. The Newton County Commission moved into the courthouse's courtroom last year, establishing it as its new office. The courtroom is also used for Selby's docket every Monday and Friday.
To make a permanent home for Selby's courtroom, the commission purchased a building at 219 S. Washington St., formerly owned by The Canopy, a Neosho church. According to Stremel, not enough progress has been made renovating the building.
"An architect would have to be selected, plans drawn up, approved and modified and then construction would have to start," Stremel wrote in the Oct. 6 letter. "I would think that would take quite a while and still does not address our courtroom space in the meantime. After two years, I don't think we need to wait until the construction is completed before we fully utilize the additional judge position."
In its motion, the commission argues it was not given enough time to respond to an order that was not properly made. It also argued that renovations of the Canopy building are ongoing and that the court does not have the authority to force the commission out of the courtroom.
The motion will be heard within the 40th Circuit, which covers Newton and McDonald counties, by a judge from another circuit to be appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court. A date has not yet been set for a hearing.
