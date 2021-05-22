Thousands of participants from 25 states and Ireland gathered for the Joplin Memorial Run on Saturday to mark the 10-year anniversary of the 2011 tornado, remember the 161 lives lost and celebrate the city’s rebirth a decade later.
Saturday was filled with plenty of dark clouds and rain, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of the 2,500 walkers and runners who showed their support for the annual race that commemorates the tornado victims and captures the true spirit of Joplin.
For the first time, the event was held in Cunningham Park, and the race course was held along some of the path of the tornado. Many participants said the change in location was appropriate and symbolic for the 10-year anniversary.
“I think it’s very fitting they had it here,” said Marolyn Higgins, of Joplin.
Higgins, 70, who was born and raised in Joplin, completed her first Joplin Memorial Run 5K, which was on her bucket list. On the day of the tornado, Higgins was taking shelter in the basement of her home that was only a few blocks away from where the funnel had touched down.
“We could hear it sitting on top of us, and it was very scary,” she said. “I had an acquaintance pass away and several friends and family who lost someone.
“But I think it’s great that runners from 25 states are here, and especially the one from Ireland,” she added. “Joplin pulled together. Everyone came, not just to sight-see, but to help.”
Higgins described seeing her hometown in devastation and how it was unrecognizable afterward. Landmarks and schools she attended were gone. But Higgins said there’s been tremendous regrowth over the past decade and that she’s proud to call Joplin home.
“I knew that it would take a while, but we built it back,” she said. “Joplin is a friendly town, and we showed neighbors helping neighbors.”
In memory of
Wearing matching turquoise shirts with bright lettering, Connie Whitehurse, of Boonville, and her friends took part in the 5K to honor her late grandson, 10-year-old Sebastian Frost, and her late daughter-in-law, Marsha Frost, 32. They were killed in the tornado while taking shelter in their apartment.
“We were very close with Sebastian and his younger brother, Gabe,” Whitehurse said. “Gabe was also in the tornado, too. He was thrown out of the house and was found in the parking lot. Marsha and Sebastian were in the closet, and the bathtub flew over and hit them.
“Gabe is OK now. He was 8 and air-flighted to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City,” she added. “He got out, and he turned 9 the following weekend. And we just concentrated on him because that’s what we had. Kids are resilient, and I think sometimes he does better than we do. But he has taught us a lot as well. We’re blessed every day to have him.”
Whitehurse said she began participating in the Joplin Memorial Run during its second year as a personal way to honor their memory. Sebastian would have turned 20 in March, and Whitehurse said she’ll never forget his smile. Although she’s not from Joplin, Whitehurse said she can’t help but feel like she’s part of the community at the Memorial Run.
“I run the memorial for them, and I think about them the whole time,” she said, holding back tears. “And I’m not a runner. Everybody asks why I feel like I have to do that, and I say because of what they went through, I can go that extra mile. When you come down here, Joplin is so welcoming and friendly. Even though you hardly know anyone here, you still feel like you have friends.”
Every year, the Whitehurse team wears matching shirts that say, “Run, Remember, Rebuild. In Memory of Sebastian and Marsha Frost 5-22-2011.”
“You guys have rebuilt down here, but we are still rebuilding our lives,” Whitehurse said. “And by remembering, you’ll never forget. To be here on the 10-year anniversary and to see how it’s all grown and flourished, it’s kind of like them and their resilience. I feel like when I’m here, that’s when I’m closest to them. This is my Memorial Day for them. And I’m so glad they had it here in Cunningham Park.”
Sandra Bedell, of Boonville, who was also part of the Sebastian and Marsha Frost team, said she and her late husband, James, volunteered for cleanup in Joplin a few days following the tornado. While volunteering, her husband camped next to James Muldowney at Missouri Southern State University, and the two ended up becoming lifelong friends.
“Just the drive around the area is something that I’ll never forget,” said Bedell, who has known Whitehurse for about 20 years. “My husband passed away two years ago, but James is here today. He’s Joplin Jim. They went in the deep part of it and helped people find their belongings.”
A row of banners bearing the names of the 161 tornado victims lined the edge of Cunningham Park. Whitehurse said they always take pictures next to the Frosts' banners and also give comfort to others who may be suffering.
“When you see someone else standing there and crying, you give them a hug and you know exactly how they feel,” she said. “You can help share that pain or help take some of it away.”
Close call
Jeremy Thomas, of Joplin, completed the 5K on Saturday. He'd had a close call with the tornado while volunteering at MSSU, which was the location of Joplin High School's graduation ceremony, that day. Thomas had lived in St. Louis but would visit Joplin to see his girlfriend, Jodie McAulay, who lived near 26th Street and Maiden Lane. Her house was destroyed in the tornado.
“I was helping out with graduation, and I was a junior at Missouri Southern,” he said. “But they had too many volunteers, so they said I could go back home. It was around 2:30 p.m. when I left for St. Louis. I got to the Rolla and Lebanon area when my phone started blowing up. I heard that a tornado hit, and people were checking on me and giving me updates. I was literally just there.”
Following the tornado, Thomas volunteered with rebuilding and assisted contractors with dry wall installation. He officially moved to Joplin in 2015; he’s still with McAulay and works as a prekindergarten teacher at La Petite Academy.
“If you weren’t here before the tornado happened, you never would have guessed because this town is booming,” Thomas said. “Everything is different, especially this area in general. It’s always been a community-oriented city to me, but I feel like the tornado solidified that. I’m a big-city guy, but the small town of Joplin is more of a community atmosphere to me. It feels like everyone comes together and helps out each other.”
Thomas described the tornado as an eye-opening experience and one that he will never forget.
“Joplin handled tragedy gracefully,” he said. “To me, it was amazing to see the hearts of people when tragedy struck. Humanity can be crazy, but sometimes we can show how good we can really be when we’re together.”
Other states
Tony and Deb Hall, of Nebraska, participated in the 5K and 10K races with their granddaughters, Audrina Hall, 8, and Lyla Bierman, 10. The group drove more than 8.5 hours to attend. Tony Hall, who ran the 10K, wore a lime green shirt that said, “No matter how slow I go, I’m still lapping everybody on the couch.”
Deb Hall and her granddaughters wore matching tutus and handmade tie-dyed shirts with the states of Missouri and Nebraska on them. The youngsters sewed on their own buttons.
Tony Hall, who’s originally from Joplin, had worked as a physical therapist at St. John’s Regional Medical Center prior to the tornado. The Halls lost a family member, Michael Eugene Tyndall, 33, that day, and they ran in his honor.
“I’m close to Mikey’s dad, Ronnie Lee King, and we’re first cousins,” Tony Hall said. “This isn’t just for Mikey, but we want the whole community to know that we love and support you. I grew up in Columbus, Kansas, but my mom has family all throughout Joplin, Webb City, Alba and Purcell. It was gut wrenching after the tornado. If anything, it’s made me appreciate family and reminds me to stay connected with family, especially the family that lives away.”
Deb Hall said they’ve been looking forward to the race and have been planning for several months. Over the years, the Halls have brought their own children to the run. They said they’re excited to build lasting memories with their grandchildren.
“We’re trying to be more appreciative of family, and making memories together is very important to us, which is why we have the granddaughters here,” they said. “We would love to get all of our kids and grandkids involved.”
