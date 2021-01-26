Upon the recommendation of a naming committee, the Joplin Board of Education on Tuesday night unanimously accepted Dover Hill Elementary School as the name of the school that will replace the aging West Central and Columbia schools.
The $25 million new school, which is to be constructed over the next year and a half on land the city of Joplin donated from Dover Hill Park on North Main Street. It is to open in August 2022.
Superintendent Melinda Moss said the committee did consider other names, including the name Landreth for the family that donated the land for the park to the city in the 1920s, but Dover Hill seemed a natural selection for the school.
“We looked at Landreth Elementary; we looked at Landreth Elementary at Dover Hill," she said. "There were lots of different iterations of those primarily. We talked about the fact that we’re the Joplin Eagles, so at one time it was suggested. There were many things brainstormed, but when we looked at the history and broke into subgroups so they could talk among themselves about the pros and cons of each name, it just slowly started funneling to Dover Hill. We’re excited to be at this point, and we’re thankful to our community.”
Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent for operations, said Joplin historian Brad Belk spoke to the committee at its Jan. 12 meeting about the history of the Landreth family and the history behind the name Dover Hill.
“He told us how the Landreth family had donated the property back in 1926,” Sachetta said. “He told us how the city had decided in 1951 to name it Dover Hill and the song by Percy Wenrich."
Percy Wenrich was born in 1887 in Joplin and lived here until 1901, when he moved to Chicago and attended classes at the Chicago Music College before moving to New York City in 1907.
The hill northwest of North Main Street and Murphy Boulevard was designated as Dover Hill by the Joplin Park Board in 1951 when the city honored Wenrich. The name was suggested by Rolla Stephens, a real estate agent and president of the Joplin Chamber of Commerce at the time.
The "Dover" designation comes from Wenrich's song "Put On Your Old Grey Bonnet," one part of which goes: "Through the fields of clover, we'll go up to Dover on our golden wedding day." The "Dover" referred to in the song has been described in Globe archives as being about 12 miles from Joplin near the Missouri-Kansas line.
Later in 1951, the premiere of Warner Bros.' "On Moonlight Bay," which used Wenrich's 1912 song as its title, featured Joplin Mayor H. Chris Oltman designating "Put On Your Old Grey Bonnet" as Joplin's official song. The proclamation, prepared by the city with Stephens' help, was signed by officials and more than 50 of Wenrich's friends and acquaintances in the city. Because Wenrich was too ill to attend in person, George Spiva accepted the proclamation on his behalf.
A recording of the song is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P4fviNl5Bds.
Wenrich wrote the music and Stanley Murphy wrote the lyrics to “Put on your Old Grey Bonnet” in 1909 and the song sold 2 million copies of sheet music, Moss said.
“When you think about it, sheet music was the CDs of their time,” she said. “That’s a significant number for that time, and it’s a big part of Joplin history, and the group felt that should be honored. Also, that’s how we refer to that site. It’s been Dover Hill for a long time, and it’s a recognizable name and feature in Joplin.”
The board also heard from project architect Chad Greer, with Corner Greer and Associates, and contractor Aaron Hight, with Crossland Construction, that groundbreaking is tentatively set for 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, although that date could change as plans for the building to develop.
Hight said planners and builders were still refining the costs for the new school and looking for ways to save more money, but the latest cost was still a little more than $25 million.
Hight and Greer also told the board that groundbreaking for the $2.2 million in improvements to Kelsey Normal Elementary School will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26.
Voters in the Joplin School District approved a bond issue to pay for the two projects in the June 2020 election.
