Two-term council member Ryan Stanley was elected mayor Monday night by the newly seated Joplin City Council.
In addition to conveying the mayoral gavel to Stanley, the new council also voted to place Keenan Cortez into Stanley’s former post as mayor pro tem.
Election of the mayor and mayor pro tem took place after those who were elected to council or reelected in the June 2 election were sworn into office and seated to compose the new panel.
Stanley has served on the council since 2014 and was reelected in 2018. He succeeds Gary Shaw as mayor.
“I certainly appreciate the opportunity to serve,” Stanley said. He commended Cortez for his election as pro tem.
“This is the fourth council I’ve worked with, and I’m proud of the other three,” Stanley said. “I felt like we all approached our roles from nine independent places thinking nine independent thoughts and we were doing our homework beforehand and we were asking good questions and listening to the answers,” and then voting their consciences.
“The bottom line is that if we all do that, I think we’re going to have a great council,” Stanley said.
Cortez is one of five who took oaths of office at Monday night’s meeting. He was elected to a four-year council seat after having been appointed early last year to an unexpired seat formerly held by Jim West.
“I am just so honored to be able to serve,” Cortez said. “This is a truly humbling that my peers would have such confidence in me to be able to step in as mayor if needed and lead the city. We have so many good days ahead of us. There are so many great things going on in our community. We have challenges as well, but I believe we are well positioned right now to face those challenges and embrace those great opportunities.”
Challenges include curbing the COVID-19 virus outbreak, he said.
Also seated to new terms on the council were incumbents Anthony Monteleone, who was elected to serve the remaining two years of the seat he was appointed to hold in 2018; incumbent Phil Stinnett, who represents Zone 3; and newcomers Christina Williams and Charles “Chuck” Copple.
After they were sworn into office, City Clerk Barbara Gollhofer conducted the election of mayor by the panel. Stinnett nominated Stanley and Monteleone nominated Cortez. Stanley was elected by a 5-4 vote.
A three-way race developed for the pro tem’s seat when Cortez was nominated by Stanley, Doug Lawson was nominated by Stinnett, and Diane Reid-Adams was nominated by Copple.
The first vote for pro tem generated four votes for Cortez, three for Lawson and two for Reid-Adams.
Council rules then called for a vote between Cortez and Lawson, and Cortez was elected pro tem by a 6-3 vote.
Outgoing council members Melodee Colbert-Kean, who had been the Zone 2 council member, and Taylor Brown, who held a general seat, were recognized. Both chose not to seek reelection. Colbert-Kean had served for 14 years, which included terms as mayor and mayor pro tem.
Brown said he gave up his council seat because he and his wife had children during his tenure and announced they recently learned they are expecting a third child.
“So it is really with a heavy heart tonight that I step down,” he said. “It was the right decision for my family.”
He said he has met so many good people, but “every time I pushed the little green button (to vote), which I hope to push again someday, I tried to vote for what was right.”
“I am excited,” Colbert-Kean said, “because this has been a journey that’s had high points and some low points as well, but through it all I enjoyed serving the people of Joplin.”
She received a standing ovation from those in the audience after she told the story of her accomplishments, rising from a single mother who had her first child before she graduated from high school to hold a number of local, state and national positions, including her presidency of the National League of Cities in 2016, the Missouri Women’s Council, and the advisory board of the Robert Plaster School of Business at MSSU. She was the city’s first black woman mayor.
“As I leave, I pray that my time serving the people of Joplin was pleasing to God and that whatever shortcomings I had during my service are charged to my head and not to my heart,” she said. “I am proud to have been a history-maker to so many generations before me and hopefully an inspiration and encouragement to those coming after me.”
