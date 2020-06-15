COLUMBUS, Kan. — A Columbus man is in custody on a capital murder charge related to the shooting deaths of two victims whose bodies were discovered Sunday morning in northwest Cherokee County.
Sheriff David Groves said Mark G. Hopkins II, 29, was arrested about 3 a.m. Monday in Oklahoma in connection with the slayings of 27-year-old Blaze Swank, of rural Scammon, and Kylan Shields, 20, of Pittsburg.
Hopkins waived extradition and was being brought back to Kansas late Monday afternoon.
Cherokee County deputies were called at 8:30 a.m. Sunday to a property near Northwest 19th Road and Cardinal Lane west of Scammon after a passing motorist spotted the bodies of the victims on a property with two vacant trailer homes and an abandoned house.
Investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department and Kansas Bureau of Investigation spent Sunday processing the crime scene — in the unincorporated community of Carona — and interviewing family and friends of the victims.
Groves said dozens of interviews were conducted and several search warrants served, leading to an arrest warrant being issued for Hopkins late Sunday night. The suspect was located a few hours later and arrested near Fairland, Oklahoma, after a brief foot chase.
The sheriff said the suspect was acquainted with Swank and Shields, who were romantically involved. But he declined to discuss what the suspect's motive for the shootings might have been.
"We have a pretty good idea what events leading up to (the slayings)," he said.
But those details remain investigative at this point, he said. He also declined to discuss the type of firearm used in the crime and whether it had been recovered.
The sheriff indicated that the time of the slayings remains somewhat uncertain, but investigators have narrowed it down to sometime between midnight and 8:30 a.m. Sunday. He added that the victims are believed to have been killed where their bodies were found.
