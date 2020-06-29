A 23-year-old suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old woman early Monday morning near Carl Junction.
Jasper County sheriff's deputies were called at 2:15 a.m. to a property at 10487 County Road 270 regarding a woman who had been shot in the chest. According to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Department, the victim, Amanda Parker, was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.
Jeremiah Tyner was taken into custody at the address and is being held without bond at the Jasper County Jail. A charge of tampering with physical evidence was filed on him Monday afternoon in Jasper County Circuit Court, and Prosecutor Theresa Kenney indicated that other charges could be filed pending further investigation.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the tampering charge states that Tyner and Parker were in "a romantic relationship" and staying in a camper trailer on the property when Tyner "discharged a firearm" inside the trailer and the bullet struck Parker in the chest.
The affidavit states that no one else was present at the time.
According to the affidavit, evidence discovered at the scene "suggested that Tyner attempted to conceal blood evidence by the use of chemicals, paper towels and/or other cleaning supplies."
