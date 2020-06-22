VINITA, Okla. — Ronald Dean Busick waived a preliminary hearing Monday pursuant to a plea agreement on his involvement in the Freeman-Bible slayings more than 20 years ago. The details of the plea agreement have yet to be worked out.
Appearing with his attorney, Gretchen Mosley, the 68-year-old Busick was ordered bound over to the trial division of Craig County District Court. His arraignment in that division will take place July 15, at which time prosecutors expect to have hammered out details of his plea bargain.
"I can tell you the defendant has agreed to take a term in the state prison and to cooperate with the government as to providing information," Isaac Shields, the prosecutor in the case, said after the hearing.
He said that information would concern certain aspects of the charges faced by Busick: four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and a single count of arson. Whether it would involve information about the whereabouts of the remains of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible is yet to be determined.
"He's going to start talking once he enters this plea," Shields said.
Busick is the lone surviving suspect in the December 1999 slayings of Danny and Kathy Freeman, the torching of their home near Welch and the abduction and presumed killings of their daughter Ashley and her friend Lauria, both 16 at the time. Two other suspects — Warren "Phil" Welch and David Pennington — died without ever having been charged.
The missing girls' remains have been the subject of several searches over the years. Authorities have been focusing their attention most recently on Picher, where investigators have reason to believe the girls were held captive and sexually abused at Welch's residence before being slain and their bodies disposed of in some manner nearby.
Lorene Bible, the mother of Lauria Bible, indicated after Monday's hearing that the announcement of a pending plea deal came as no surprise to her.
"It's just taking longer than I thought," she said. "I'm just ready for him to talk."
Investigators have tried for more than two years to elicit from Busick what he knows about the slayings and what happened to the missing girls. His attorneys argued at his competency trial in December that he has been unable to provide a coherent account of the subject since an initial interrogation at the time of his arrest in April 2018 despite prosecutors' repeated dangling of the possibility of immunity from prosecution before him if he would reveal what he may know about the whereabouts of the girls' remains.
"He couldn't do it that day, and he hasn't been able to do it all along," Mosley told jurors at the competency trial.
A defense expert testified at the trial that Busick was not mentally capable of appreciating the nature of the charges he faced or of rationally assisting in his own defense. But two expert witnesses called by the state testified that he was competent to stand trial. The jury ultimately decided the defense had failed to overcome the required legal presumption of a defendant's competence.
The defense expert's letter filed with the court before the competency trial claimed that Busick not only spurned offers of immunity but even the possibility of a reward for telling what he knows. But Shields ascribed the supposed offering of a reward to a confusion on the part of the defense as to what they wanted to see happen and what was actually offered.
A team from the federal Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation and Enforcement lent its expertise to the search for the girls' remains in January, dropping cameras down three mine shafts in the Picher area.
One of the shafts came under scrutiny after a witness came forward in September 2019 to say that he recognized media photos of Welch and Pennington as two of the three men that he saw inside a vehicle in the vicinity of the shaft shortly after the Freeman-Bible slayings. The witness, who was fishing at the time, did not get a good look at the third man with them and did not recognize any of them. He did not link the sighting to the killings until almost 20 years later.
He told investigators they seemed startled by his presence there, and he wondered what they had been doing on the lane that led to the shaft. He saw them again later at a convenience store, the witness told investigators, and they gave him a hard look.
