The Springfield Fire Department bomb squad has determined that a device discovered in a trash bin outside a Joplin apartment complex contains no explosives and is not a bomb.
Joplin police and city firefighters were called at 9:19 a.m. today to the Royal Orleans Apartments at 3902 College View Drive when a maintenance employee discovered a pipe with caps and tape around it in a trash bin outside the apartment complex.
Police and Jasper County sheriff's deputies cordoned off the area while awaiting the bomb squad's arrival from Springfield.
Police said the device subsequently was determined to be a length of pipe wrapped in tape.
