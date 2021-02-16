While millions of Americans remain without power, neighboring utility companies and state leaders across the Midwest are urging residents to do their part by conserving energy and natural gas as low temperatures continue to strain supplies.
Liberty Utilities and Spire, the area natural gas supplier, are members of the Southwest Power Pool, an electricity association that coordinates supply for a 14-state region. Both Liberty and Spire have implemented brief emergency power advisories to thousands of customers this week.
Based in Joplin, Liberty has approximately 218,000 customers in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Spire is the fifth-largest publicly traded natural gas company in the country, serving 1.7 million homes and businesses.
Southwest Power Pool Inc. announced Monday it had exhausted its available reserve energy and directed its member utilities to implement “controlled interruptions of service to prevent further and more widespread and uncontrolled outages.”
“This is done as a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole,” the company said in a statement.
Liberty announced that rolling blackouts would be activated Tuesday where Joplin customers could expect service interruptions of as long as an hour, activated in blocks.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Liberty reported approximately 10,700 customers had been without power, but that it had restored power to nearly 6,000 of those a few hours later. A majority of its customers’ power was restored by 3 p.m. Although the SPP is allowing service interruptions to be halted at this time, Liberty is urging residents to be prepared.
“This is a rapidly evolving emergency,” Liberty said in a statement. “As a reminder, if the SPP requires additional service interruptions, we will interrupt service in blocks throughout our electric system.
“Because of the rapidly changing nature of this emergency, we will not be able to alert customers individually regarding required service interruptions,” the company added.
A five-member family with three dogs in a house near Junge Field was one of the households without power for about an hour Tuesday morning. Misty January said she was outside shoveling snow in her driveway at 8:32 a.m. when the power shut off.
“We’re all piled up in the master bedroom, and we have blankets over the windows and the door,” January said. “We have the kids and stuff under blankets, and everybody’s basically dressed like they’re outside.”
She said the temperature in the house dropped from 70 degrees to 50 degrees during the shutoff.
“The way I look at it, it’s just life,” she said. “Stuff will happen, and sometimes we’re not all prepared. If we can get through the coronavirus, then we can get through this.”
Natural gas
Spire late Monday night issued an emergency appeal to customers, asking those in Southwest Missouri to begin reducing their usage immediately.
"We had an emergency curtailment because we wanted to make sure the supply met the demand," said Steve Mills, vice president and general manager of the utility's western Missouri region. "It's kind of a perfect storm. ... Customers are using natural gas more because it's colder, and on the other side, the supply becomes lower because of the use, as well as in outlying states you have wells that are freezing, limiting the supply throughout the Midwest."
Mills said Tuesday afternoon that there had been no natural gas outages in Missouri at that point, but there also was no estimated timetable for when the emergency curtailment might end. Spire is monitoring the situation, he said.
"The forecast looks a lot better, and our projections look a lot better," he said, looking toward the end of the week. "The next 24 to 48 hours (are crucial) to get over the hump and move on to business as normal."
To prevent system outages due to frigid weather conditions, Spire is asking customers to turn thermostats as low as they can tolerate and to minimize the use of other natural gas appliances over the next 48 hours. The National Weather Service was forecasting a few inches of snow early today and more freezing weather going into Friday.
Because low temperatures increase energy demand, utilities are experiencing wholesale natural gas prices anywhere from 10 to 100 times higher than normal. Those costs will eventually flow through to consumers and increase monthly bills.
New-Mac Electric Cooperative, based in Neosho, said in an announcement Tuesday it didn’t have to engage in blackouts. The company serves primarily Newton and McDonald counties, as well as parts of Jasper, Barry and Lawrence counties.
“New-Mac experienced all-time record system loads over the last three days while dealing with temperatures approaching 20 degrees below zero,” the company said in a statement. “New-Mac avoided any rolling system blackouts, and the cooperative is extremely grateful for all residential, commercial and industrial customers who did their part to conserve electric usage during this critical time.”
Kansas and Oklahoma
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt are also asking residents to cut back on electricity use over the next few days. Kelly declared a state of disaster for Kansas on Sunday as frigid temperatures and life-threatening wind chills continued to grip the state.
“Due to extreme weather, we all must cut back on natural gas and electricity usage to ensure we have enough available,” Kelly said in a statement on social media Tuesday. “Simple steps like keeping your thermostat between 65-68 degrees and sealing leaks around exits will make a measurable difference to conserve energy.”
Stitt and Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson have each activated National Guard units to assist state agencies in efforts such as rescuing stranded drivers. Stitt also has declared a state of emergency for each of Oklahoma’s 77 counties.
“State and local crews are working around-the-clock to clear the roads as quickly as possible,” Stitt said in a statement. “Please stay home if you can to allow them to work more effectively and consider lowering your thermostat to 68 degrees or cooler and avoid using large appliances like your washer and dryer. Oklahomans take pride in helping their neighbors, and we can make a big difference by taking a few small steps together.”
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson did not declare a state of emergency for the winter weather. The emergency declaration allows state resources and personnel to be used to help with response or recovery operations under certain circumstances.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Four-way stops
Rolling power outages will also affect traffic signals, and those intersections should be treated as four-way stops until the lights are working again, according to the Joplin Police Department. Power was out Tuesday morning in downtown Joplin, where retractable stop signs were frozen shut and couldn’t be used.
