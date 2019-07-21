CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Liberty Utilities-Empire District is proposing a plan to build a wildflower prairie park near the wastewater facility on Joplin Street in Carl Junction as part of its "Power to the Pollinators" initiative.
The company implemented the program in February, aiming to build habitats in its service area communities to protect pollinators such as monarch butterflies and bees. Pollinators are facing a severe decline in population because of factors such as deforestation, insecticides and climate change, according to scientists.
Liberty representatives met with Carl Junction City Council members recently and presented their proposal to create a small park that will be planted with native grasses and prairie plants.
Kim Bartlett, Carl Junction Cultivators Wildflower Committee co-chair, brought several members of the local garden club to the meeting Tuesday in a show of support for the park. Bartlett said Liberty had initially approached Steve Lawver, city administrator, in April about the project.
Jason Grossman, manager of transmission and distribution vegetation for Empire, said there are endless possibilities for the unused space, which they hope to name Mammoth Prairie. Grossman said the name is fitting because a mammoth fossil had been discovered west of the location in the 1800s. A replica of the skeleton was displayed in the Carl Junction Community Center for several months in 2012.
“It’s just a suggestion, but you could kind of turn this into a destination park with what we do, and restoring this to the prairie would be very similar to the habitat that was around when the mammoths were there,” he told the council.
Grossman said that Liberty is pursuing the project because it's always looking to build partnerships and enrich the communities that it serves. The park will promote sustainable environments that have high biodiversity while also beautifying the area.
“This is going to be a sustainable habitat with very low maintenance," Grossman said. "Right now, I think you guys are probably spending about an hour every time you mow it, which comes out to almost four days out of the year that you spend mowing. Also, it’s functional, aesthetically pleasing and enhances the community.”
If approved by the council, the site work would begin this fall in preparation to seed native plants and wildflowers in the winter. Grossman said the area could have plants such as the black-eyed Susan, blue vervain, milkweed, blue lobelia, false sunflower and foxglove beardtongue.
Even though the area often floods when it rains, the native prairie plants will be able to thrive because they bloom year-round and their rooting systems can go about 15 feet deep. Other possibilities include educational signage and trails in the park.
Grossman said that after the park is established, maintenance work will be minimal. Liberty will provide all of the funding for the project and will commit to maintaining the area for three years.
Bartlett said in addition to the creation of a prairie, another goal is to have the city adopt the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge. The pledge is an effort by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Wildlife Federation to promote the restoration of milkweed and nectar plants to feed the insects on their migratory routes, and Carl Junction lies between those boundaries, according to Bartlett. Over 400 cities have already signed the pledge, including 22 in Missouri, including Joplin, Branson and Springfield.
"Members (with the cultivators organization) are prepared to hold informational and educational meetings with various groups across Carl Junction to encourage citywide participation in the seeding of the garden this fall, and have agreed to take primary responsibility for organizing and promoting the same," Bartlett said.
Mayor Mark Powers said the council would discuss the project over the next two weeks and could give it a final review at its next meeting. If the project is approved, the goal would be to have the work begin in September.
Migration
The North American monarch is the only butterfly to make a two-way migration — a journey of more than 2,000 miles from Mexico to Canada — and can fly at speeds ranging from 12 to 25 mph. The insect is plummeting toward extinction, and the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity is seeking protection for the butterfly under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, according to its website.
