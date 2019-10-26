Vaccinations are being offered by the Joplin and Jasper County health departments for a hepatitis A outbreak.
The state has recorded a higher number of cases than usual over the past two years, and now the Joplin area is seeing that trend, too, according to information released Friday by the city of Joplin.
Cynthia Burnham, a registered nurse who is coordinator of the medical division at the Joplin Health Department, is working closely with other area agencies to monitor existing cases and any new cases.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.
Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person.
In recent years, outbreaks in Missouri and the U.S. have primarily been from person-to-person contact, especially among people who use drugs (with or without needles), people experiencing homelessness, and men who have sex with men.
Because the disease is easily spread, it is a good practice for people to wash their hands frequently to prevent contraction of the virus, Burnham said.
In addition, the health department is providing information to at-risk populations that the vaccination is available as a preventive measure.
Symptoms can appear abruptly and can include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay-colored stools, joint pain and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), according to the health department.
For information on availability of a hepatitis A vaccination, call the Joplin Health Department at 417-623-6122 or the Jasper County Health Department at 417-358-3111.
