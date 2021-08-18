Virus Outbreak

FILE - In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. U.S. health officials Wednesday, Aug. 18, recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines' effectiveness is falling.

 Mary Altaffer - staff, AP

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into boosters for the coronavirus vaccine.

Certain immunocompromised people can begin receiving a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri, according to the state.

We'll have more about this report in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • Area school officials responding to a physicians' letter about masks in schools.
  • Plans for offering COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans.
  • The Department of Justice asking for a review of Missouri's Second Amendment Protection Act.

We hope you have a relaxing evening.

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.