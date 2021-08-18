Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into boosters for the coronavirus vaccine.
Certain immunocompromised people can begin receiving a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri, according to the state.
We'll have more about this report in tomorrow's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Area school officials responding to a physicians' letter about masks in schools.
- Plans for offering COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans.
- The Department of Justice asking for a review of Missouri's Second Amendment Protection Act.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.