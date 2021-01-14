Missouri on Thursday opened up coronavirus vaccines to police, firefighters and health care administrators as the state prepares for an influx of vaccines next week.
The latest eligible group includes public safety workers and remaining health care workers who don't interact with patients and weren't previously able to get the vaccine.
“We recognize and appreciate that there are a variety of individuals on the front lines who have a greater risk of exposure each day they go to work,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement. “We are grateful for the tireless and selfless efforts of our health care providers and first responders who risk their own safety to protect the health and well-being of Missourians.”
Missouri currently does not have enough of a supply to vaccinate everyone in the newly eligible group. Officials in Parson's administration said the goal is to make sure people are ready to be vaccinated as soon as more vaccines are available. Individuals in this group should work through their employer or association to access the vaccine.
Parson's administration said additional vaccinations will be possible because the federal government plans to increase supplies to Missouri next week.
The state on Monday will again expand who is eligible for vaccinations, opening up vaccines to people age 65 and older and those with illnesses that put them at higher risk of getting seriously sick from COVID-19. Those conditions include cancer, intellectual or developmental disabilities, pregnancy, kidney disease, diabetes and heart conditions. Individuals in these groups should contact their local pharmacy or health care provider to access the vaccine.
“Beginning the activation of Phase 1B is all about saving lives and protecting those most vulnerable to exposure and illness from this virus,” Parson said. “We are looking forward to increased vaccine supply in the coming weeks, as supply is the leading factor that dictates our movement through our plan. The more supply we receive, the quicker we can reach our goal of making vaccines available to every Missourian who wants one.”
Anyone previously eligible for a vaccine still will be able to get one as supplies allow.
A list of vaccinators and regional vaccine implementation teams will be available at MOstopsCovid.com beginning Friday. Employers and associations representing individuals in active vaccination phases are encouraged to use the list to connect with a vaccinator or team in their area.
“We know one of the most common questions among Missourians right now is when it will be their turn to be vaccinated, and we are greatly encouraged by the interest in the vaccines from the public,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, in a statement. “Each day, our team is monitoring the amount of vaccine available and making sure it is distributed so that people can receive the vaccine as quickly as possible.”
Missouri began distributing the first doses of vaccines last month. Its data show that more than 160,000 people have received a first dose, and more than 22,000 have had their second dose.
Based on reporting from providers, at least 27% of individuals eligible for vaccines during the initial round of distribution — primarily residents and staff of long-term care facilities and health care workers — have received a first dose.
Parson's administration is urging people to wear face masks, practice social distancing and regularly sanitize their hands so that vaccinations can have the greatest impact in reducing the spread of the coronavirus, which continues to rage across the state.
There have been close to 17,000 newly reported positive cases in Missouri over the past week, according to the state health department. That's about 2,426 newly reported cases per day on average. At least 6,201 deaths have been attributed to the virus in Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.