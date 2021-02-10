Area nursing homes that have seen dozens of residents die as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic are beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel as vaccines are being distributed.
St. Luke’s Nursing Center in Carthage, which saw at least 12 COVID-19 deaths last September and October, will have its second vaccination clinic for residents and staff on Saturday, according to Jeff Bell, the new administrator of the center.
A third clinic will be held in March to catch anyone who might have missed the January clinic and is getting their first dose of the vaccine in February, Bell said.
“I think it has improved morale,” Bell said. “The problem is there are no studies that indicate whether or not the vaccine will be able to eliminate an individual from spreading the disease. Everyone is very excited and hopeful that eventually we will get back to normal at some time, but that’s just something we’ll have to wait and see.”
Spring River Christian Village in Joplin, which saw 22 residents die last summer because of COVID-19, has conducted two of three clinics in partnership with Walgreens Pharmacies, according to Ray Dickison, chief operating officer for Christian Horizons, the company that owns Spring River Christian.
“Vaccinations bring hope to our residents, families and associates,” Dickison said. ”We are excited that continued vaccination will help us see residents engage more with their families and each other.”
Both nursing homes reported that a majority of residents were taking the vaccine, but the number of staff taking it was smaller.
Bell said about 85% of residents at St. Luke’s had taken the vaccine in the first clinic in January, but only 30% to 40% of staff members had been vaccinated.
Spring River Christian Village saw similar numbers, with 71% of residents and 41% of staff being vaccinated.
Bell said he would have liked to have seen more staff members vaccinated, but many of them fear unknown effects.
Bell said he understands that people have the right to care for themselves in the manner they see fit, but people who refuse to take the vaccine are making decisions that affect others around them. "The decisions they make are directly impacting our residents,” he said.
He said he was not sure when visitor restrictions might be eased, but that he had read an article that suggested "it will be based on when we get to herd immunity, whatever percentage that will be. So that's a little concerning.”
He said limitations on visitors continue, but St. Luke’s is allowing some “breezeway visits” and outdoor visits when weather permits.
He said the restrictions are based on the rate of positive test results in a given county.
“We can do outside visits, but of course it’s 10 degrees out, and we don’t have a whole lot of takers on that. So we’re currently doing breezeway visits,” Bell said. “The county positivity rate has to be below 10% for two weeks for restrictions to be relaxed, and this week the rate in Jasper County was 10.4%, which is great because that rate has been over 20%. We’re definitely headed in the right direction, and, hopefully, we won’t get an uptick in the rate because of the Super Bowl and everyone being at Super Bowl parties."
Bell said he and his staff and their residents are doing the best they can and looking forward to the day when residents can hug their family members again.
“Nobody ever thought it would last this long,” Bell said. “I don't think anyone ever anticipated we would be a year into this without any clear sign of where we are or where we’re headed. We’re grateful they pushed through the vaccines, but we are very much looking forward to the day when our residents can have close contact with their family members. It really affects them mentally and body, mind and soul. It really does.”
