MIAMI, Okla. — The city of Miami seeks vendors for the annual holiday market shopping event set for Nov. 13 in the banquet room at the Miami Civic Center.
The early bird price for booths is $100 through Oct. 22. After that date, the price increases to $150 per booth. The deadline to register is Nov. 5.
Market hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 13. Admission to the market is $2 per person. Each attendee will have the opportunity to register for door prizes and receive a free photo with Santa.
Details: 918-542-4435.
