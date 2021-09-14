The Joplin parks and recreation department seeks youth vendors for the Outdoor Kids Garage Sale, scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 25, in the parking lot of Schifferdecker Aquatic Center.
The sale is specifically designed for children to run their own booth and learn about sales, marketing and merchandising. They are welcome to sell toys, games, sports equipment, clothing or other gently used items they no longer play with or have outgrown.
Youth vendors must be 5 to 12 years old, provide their own start bank for their booth and preregister by paying a fee of $10.
Details: 417-625-4750, joplinparks.org.
