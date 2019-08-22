NEOSHO, Mo. — Organizers of the Neosho Fall Festival have opened vendor registrations for the 51st annual two-day celebration, to be held Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 in downtown Neosho.
The festival will feature regional crafters, artists, live music, food trucks, family games, a farmers market and more. Indoor and outdoor booth spaces are available.
Churches, craft and food vendors should contact the City of Neosho at 417-451-8050. Artists, art vendors and art organizations should register at neoshoarts.net. A $35 fee will be refunded if the vendor's booth is set up by 9:30 a.m. Saturday and remains in place until 4 p.m.
Details: neoshoarts.net, 417-451-8050.
