PITTSBURG, Kan. — Applications are now open for vendors seeking to be part of the Little Balkans Days Festival, which is slated for Labor Day weekend.
The annual festival pays tribute to the region's diverse immigrant heritage and features family entertainment, arts and crafts, food, music and more.
Antiques, artisans with handmade crafts, and food vendors are being sought for Pickin' in the Park, a one-day arts and crafts fair on Sept. 4. Other types of vendors will be allowed as well.
Booths are $25 and $45, depending on size, and electricity hookups are an additional $10. A covered shelter house with electricity is $40.
Applications are available at LittleBalkansFestival.com/vendors. Printed forms and payment can be mailed to P.O. Box 1933, Pittsburg, KS 66762.
Details: 620-231-7561, littlebalkansdays@gmail.com.
