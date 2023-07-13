A resident-requested audit of Dover Township, which is located in Vernon County, is now underway, state Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said this week.
The audit was initiated after 97 residents of the township signed a petition requesting the state auditor's office to review the city's finances.
Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.
Dover Township is southeast of Nevada, Missouri.
