VERONA, Mo. — More than 100 residents of Verona turned out Wednesday night to hear from state and federal regulators about emissions from BCP Ingredients, a subsidiary of chemical giant Balchem, which is based in New York.
An analysis by ProPublica released earlier this year found that Verona is a hot spot of toxic air pollution, prompting the mayor to demand that government officials look into the local cancer rate.
Three months later, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed that the rate of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the Verona ZIP code is more than twice as high as that of the surrounding Lawrence County and the state. ProPublica’s analysis of air pollution data from the Environmental Protection Agency found the facility’s ethylene oxide emissions substantially increased local cancer risk; in some areas, the estimated industrial cancer risk was 27 times what the EPA considers acceptable.
“Someone is finally paying attention to our concerns,” said Verona Mayor Joseph Heck on Wednesday, noting that history was probably being made with representatives of the Environmental Protection Agency, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services under one roof at the same time in the city of 700 residents.
Heck gave credit for the meeting to Mike Davis, a research scientist for the EPA, who was appointed to work within the community after 1,290 pounds of ethylene oxide leaked from a rail car near the BCP plant in April.
Ethylene oxide is an odorless, colorless and flammable gas labeled by the EPA as a carcinogen. It is used for sterilization purposes and the manufacture of chemicals, such as the synthetic nutrient choline chloride produced by BCP Ingredients. According to the EPA, “studies show that breathing air containing elevated ethylene oxide levels over many years increases the risk of some types of cancers, including cancers of the white blood cells (such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma, myeloma and lymphocytic leukemia); and breast cancer in females.”
The April leak sparked an outcry from Verona residents, who said they were not informed about the incident until several days after it happened, in spite of the fact that Lawrence County Emergency Management personnel and state and federal agencies had been notified.
While BCP is considered by the EPA a minor source for ethylene oxide emissions, Davis says that risk standards for long-term exposure have not yet been established. The “fugitive emission,” as Davis calls the April leak, is providing impetus for further study.
Ethlyene oxide also is released annually by the plant, according to information presented Wednesday night, citing the EPA’s Toxic Release Inventory, although company releases have been declining in recent years. The company also said for the ProPublica analysis that it was “in full compliance with both federal and state regulations” and has “strict protocols in place to ensure that we’re safely manufacturing, storing and transporting ethylene oxide which is used to sterilize medical and surgical equipment for life-saving surgeries and medical procedures.”
“Mobile air sampling units will be traveling on established routes through Verona every week to collect data,” he said. “We’ve also set up ethylene oxide monitoring sites at three locations that will be checked regularly,” Davis said.
One of those sites, Davis said, is on the property of the Verona School District. The area is of particular concern to the parents of some 400 students who attend the school, because it is believed that children are most susceptible to the possible negative effects of inhaled ethylene oxide.
“The information gathered by the air-monitoring devices will help us make more informed decisions about the risks associated with ethylene oxide exposure,” said Amy Algoe, chief of the air permitting division of the Region 7 EPA, which includes Missouri.
‘We can’t sell now’
According to Algoe, in 2016, new data revealed that ethylene oxide was more toxic than previously believed, and the risk threshold was lowered by 65 times from its previous level.
Many residents are relative newcomers to the town and said they were unaware of the history of Verona’s relationship with its resident chemical company before taking up residence.
“My husband and I bought a house here several years ago, with the intentions of enjoying our retirement in a quiet little town,” said Verona alderwoman Amy Spears. “Now what? We can’t sell now, even if we wanted to.”
Her sentiments were echoed by her fellow alderwoman Susanne Angel, who moved to Verona from Oregon about 10 years ago.
“I can see the BCP plant from my front porch,” said Angel, who said she struggles with congestive heart failure with the assistance of supplemental oxygen, “but I didn’t know about the environmental issues when I moved here. Still, I love this town.”
EPA officials said they have worked with BCP to review operations, analyze emissions, and investigate the company’s air pollution controls.
In 2019, EPA officials have said they have “engaged” the community to inform them of ethylene oxide risks and voluntary emission reduction measures to be taken.
In October 2019, EPA presented information to the Verona City Council regarding ethylene oxide emissions risks, and in November 2019, EPA held an open house at the Verona High School to provide the same information to the public.
Cancer concerns
The current air pollution threat was the top concern for residents present at the Wednesday night meeting in Verona.
Some residents spoke about their fears of cancer, and whether there is a higher rate of it in the town that would otherwise be expected.
One resident said she could cite at least 40 people who had died within the past year.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, data showed 17 counts of non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosed between 1999 and 2018 in the zip code of roughly 2,900 people. That’s more than twice the rate expected based on diagnoses from the rest of the county and state, the data showed.
Dr. Venkata Garikapaty, with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service’s Office of Epidemiology, said Wednesday the 20-year rate for non-Hodgkin lymphoma in Verona was higher than he would have expected.
According to the EPA presentation on Wednesday, “non-Hodgkin lymphoma has a statistically significantly higher number of cases than expected, but leukemia and Hodgkin lymphoma did not differ statistically significantly from their expected counts.
Jonathan Garoutte, DHSS division of community and public health section administrator, cautioned that cancers possibly related to ethylene oxide exposure would be hard to prove because, according to Garoutte, exposure to the chemical can be encountered almost anywhere.
Others wondered if, even with the increased data collection and ongoing discussions with government agencies, anything would really change.
“These emissions have been going on for a long time,” said Verona resident Shelly Youngberg. “Why are they just addressing them now? Are they addressing one issue to mask another one?”
“Ultimately, the best way to reduce risk to (residents of Verona),” Algoe said, “is to reduce the air emissions from the BCP plant.”
No representatives from BCP were present at the meeting, although the following statement was offered afterward:
“BCP Ingredients appreciates the EPA, MDNR, DHSS, and OSHA providing an update to the Verona community which we are a proud member of. The health and safety of our Verona employees, as well as their families, neighbors in the community and the environment is our top priority. We will continue to work in partnership with all local and federal agencies, including the EPA, to ensure that our facility continues to be safe for our employees and the surrounding community.”
Attempts to reach the company locally and in New York were unsuccessful.
According to the EPA, in Missouri, the state has primary responsibility for implementing the Clean Air Act, and the EPA said in a statement, “This means that EPA is working with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the agency responsible for issuing Clean Air Act permits to BCP Ingredients Inc. and evaluating compliance with those permits.”
Previous problems
Verona is no stranger to chemical pollutants, with air emissions only the most recent concern.
Dioxin, a toxic byproduct from the manufacture of the defoliant Agent Orange and the disinfectant hexachlorophene in the 1960 and 1970s, was discovered — improperly disposed of — on the chemical plant’s property in the early 1980s. In 1983, the 180 acres encompassing the plant and surrounding area were declared a Superfund site by the EPA.
Dioxin also has been linked to non-Hodgkin lymphoma and other cancers.
Syntex owned and operated the site from 1969 to 1996 and manufactured choline chloride and other food additives for both human and animal consumption. DuCoa LP purchased the east portion of the property from Syntex and then sold the property to BCP Ingredients Inc. in 2001.
As recently as 2019, another toxic hazard, 1,4-dioxane, was discovered in ground water and monitoring wells near the plant.
“Dioxane is distinct from dioxin in that it does not bind to the soil, but easily mixes into water,” said EPA Superfund spokesman, Brian Zurbuchen, who was present at the meeting.
Both dioxane and dioxin are labeled by the EPA as carcinogens.
Zurbuchen explained that a five-year review of the Verona Superfund site completed in September 2022 revealed that the five trenches containing capped dioxin were retaining their protective capabilities. However, three monitoring wells near the facility contained low levels of the water-soluble contaminant, 1,4-dioxane.
“We don’t know the source of the dioxane,” Zurbuchen said, “but BCP is working with us to determine where it’s coming from. It may be residuals from a past problem.”
Verona is near the headwaters of Spring River, which flows through Southwest Missouri including north and west of Joplin, before meeting the Neosho River to form Grand Lake in Northeast Oklahoma.
