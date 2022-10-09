Jenifer Webb, a nurse practitioner at the Veterans Affairs clinic in Joplin, was looking for ways to help veterans other than treating their illnesses and injuries, and she turned to something she loves in her own life to accomplish that.
Webb, an avid runner, decided to combine two of the loves in her life, running and the veterans she serves, to try to improve the lives of people who served the country. She started Train 2 Run, a program to help veterans get out of the house and be more active and healthy, last spring.
After working together twice a week for five months, Webb and the core group of veterans who stuck with the program celebrated Saturday with a 5K fun run at Joplin’s Landreth Park.
“The name is kind of deceiving because you don’t have to run,” Webb said. “You can walk; I have a gentleman in a wheelchair who rolls. We just want people to participate in this and get healthy."
Running, walking and other kinds of easy physical activity can have great benefits for people who, for many reasons, may have been forced into a lifestyle where they don’t get out and move.
Shane Newby, 52, of Webb City, served in the U.S. Navy for four years, working on fighter planes on land and on aircraft carriers.
Ten years ago, long after he was discharged from the Navy, he was hanging Christmas lights on his home at night when he fell from a ladder on his head, crushing his vertebra and spine and leaving his legs paralyzed. He spent months hospitalized, learning to live with his paralysis before returning home.
Newby said that in recent years he had become weaker, and he turned to Webb, his nurse practitioner at the VA clinic, for help.
“We were talking about ways to lose weight, and she said, 'We’re getting ready to start a running program,'” Newby said. “I asked, 'Can I do it in my wheelchair?' She said, 'Sure, come on out.' I made it to all of them I could, missed a few here and there for doctor's appointments and stuff like that.
"When I first started, we were supposed to go 15-second intervals. In the beginning, I did it three times and my arms were so tired I couldn't even move. Today, we’re getting ready to go 3 miles. It’s made a huge difference in my life, and it’s definitely been a help with the weight loss.”
Rick Emmons, 64, is a veteran originally from Roswell, New Mexico, who moved to Joplin in the past five years.
Emmons said he was active before the COVID-19 pandemic, participating in several races in Joplin. Then he caught the virus.
“It was horrible; my lungs felt like leather, and I felt like I couldn't breathe as deep as I had before,” Emmons said. “So I was kind of worried about just taking off running and then get somewhere and wind up not being able to get back or start having symptoms that would cause me trouble.”
He said the Train 2 Run program gave him people to train with and a sense of camaraderie with fellow veterans.
“It’s people that are just trying to take care of their physical health as best they can and socializing with other veterans,” he said. “It’s a great break. I’m retired and I don’t work, so I stay at home most of the time, especially since the pandemic. We run twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays, and it’s been a really good time. I'm really glad to have been able to participate.”
Pilot program
Webb and her “Fantastic Four” group of veterans who stuck with the program through the summer gathered on Saturday to run with family and friends through Landreth Park. She said the Train 2 Run program is a pilot program that she hopes spreads to other VA clinics.
Scott Whittington, chief of community and public relations at the main Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks campus in Fayetteville, Arkansas, said the VA is always looking for ways to help veterans stay healthy. This program stands a good chance of spreading throughout the system, he said.
“The veterans who participated are raving about it, and so I think it will spread to other clinics,” Whittington said. "It’s definitely wonderful to see the benefits, and I think it might be able to go places.”
Newby said he hopes more veterans will take part when the program returns next year.
“If they can come out and do it when she starts again next year, it’s well worth it,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.