Area students in grades seven through 12 were invited to write essays on the following topic: "Why is Veterans Day important? How can you show gratitude to those who have fought for our country?"
Following are the winning essays in three categories. Robert S. Thurman Post 13, American Legion, Joplin, sponsored the contest in connection with The Joplin Globe.
Grades 7-8
First place: Marlee Stout, Frontenac (Kansas) Junior High School. Teacher: Mary Warrick.
What are your plans for November 11th? If that date does not stand out to you, I am excited to share with you about Veterans Day, why it is important, and a few simple ways you can show gratitude. My hope is that by the end of this paper you will have plans on November 11th.
Do you know someone who has voted for leaders? Do you attend church without fear? Does your family own a gun? All of these rights, plus thousands more, are because of soldiers who have fought for us. Many soldiers have been injured or lost their lives, but all sacrificed time away from loved ones. Veterans Day is important because we get to honor the people who have sacrificed for us while serving our country.
"In a foreign land the American flag is a symbol of home and reminder of who we are and where we belong. When I see the flag fly I see a symbol of strength and colors that do not run," (said) my cousin and Marine, Zach Davidson. One simple way to show gratitude to our Veterans is by honoring this flag that means so much to them. Secondly, we should directly tell them often and when we see them, "Thank you for serving our country." You can also show gratitude by attending a Veterans Day event or visiting graves of those who have given their lives. There are several simple ways to show your appreciation to our Veterans.
America would not be the same without brave men and women leaving all that they know and love to fight for our country. They have fought for us so we can have freedom and rights. Veterans have risked their lives every day while they are serving our country just for us. Please make plans for November 11th.
Second place: Aubrey Strickland, Joplin South Middle School. Teacher: Heather Van Otterloo.
Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11 because that was this day in 1919 when President Woodrow Wilson established Armistice Day as the anniversary of Germany's surrender in World War I. The name changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all veterans of wars. A veteran is someone that has served our country in the armed forces. These people are important because they were willing to sacrifice their own lives in order to save our country, and some veterans did. There have been many lives lost and saved in war, and Veterans Day is here to celebrate that.
There are many possible ways that we can celebrate our veterans. There are tons of veterans' memorial parks where you can visit veterans' graves and place flowers on them. Some of these veterans don't have any family, so it would be a very kind gesture to honor them. For the veterans who are still alive, it would help to volunteer at nursing homes, as I am sure that they would like some entertainment every once in a while.
Today, around 8% of homeless people are veterans. This is due to things like poverty, mental/physical disabilities, lack of family, and more. A great way to honor them for their services is to help take care of them by volunteering at shelters and making donations to organizations working to help homeless veterans.
Besides these main components, there are plenty of everyday things that veterans find respectful. These include hanging the American flag correctly, not letting the American flag touch the ground, not confusing Memorial Day and Veterans Day, and just simply asking a veteran about their service experience and listening (even though not all of them want to share).
Veterans should be respected throughout the entire year whether it is Veterans Day or not. They were willing and some did sacrifice their own lives in order to save us and our country which deserves a great deal of respect. It is vital that we, as American citizens, make our veterans feel respected and honored all day, every day.
Third place: Avery Hipfl, Frontenac Junior High School. Teacher: Mary Warrick.
Veterans Day is a National holiday celebrated on November 11th each year. Veterans Day honors the brave men and women who have fought for our country, or are currently fighting. A big part of Veterans Day's celebration is to honor America's Veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and their willingness to serve and sacrifice their lives for our freedom.
Veterans Day is important, because on this day it is a time to pay our respects to those who have or are fighting for our country. It is important to recognize them because they fought for our freedoms and risked their lives, whether or not we realized it, or appreciated it. Without the service of Veterans, we would not have the freedoms we have today. Not only are they sacrificing their lives for us, but they are also leaving their families at home not knowing if they will come home or not. They don't care about our gender, religion, or race, they care about being one united country. They will give up their life for us knowing that we get to live free.
Showing gratitude to our Veterans is very important because they fought for our lives, so we show a way of saying thank you. You can simply say "thank you for your service" when you see a Veteran out in public or you can fly a flag the correct way outside your house. There are many ways you can show gratitude to our Veterans. A personal thank you can go a long way because nobody knows what they've been through except for them. People don't understand the trauma they go through when fighting for us. So, just a simple thank you can go a long way.
Showing support for our Veterans is always important, but you should make sure you show respect a little extra on Veterans Day. You should always make sure you stand for the Pledge of Allegiance and clap when our Veterans are being recognized. You should always make sure you consider their feelings and how they gave up their lives, so we could have ours. You should also always show respect to their families because when the armed forces are off fighting at war, their families don't know if they are coming home. Our Veterans are very special.
Grades 9-10
First place: Trenton Price, Neosho High School. Teacher: Henri Whitehead.
What makes veterans extraordinary is how ordinary they appear to be. Veterans might be somebody’s uncle, mother, daughter, or brother. A veteran may be a father that teaches his son how to fix his car. A veteran could be a child’s grandfather who turns down his hearing aid when he doesn’t want to listen to his wife. What you don’t realize is that the father’s mechanical skills come from repairing a ship’s engine for 25 hours straight during the Korean war, and the grandfather lost his hearing from artillery fire in World War I. The quiet, ordinary lives of veterans believe in the courage and sacrifices they made for this country.
Now a lot of people could pick a veteran out from a crowd. They don’t walk around decked out in medals or brag about what they have experienced. You can’t see what they’ve seen, or know what they know. All of this seems to be locked in a vault somewhere inside of them, and no one is allowed to see it. How, then, are we supposed to distinguish these veterans from ordinary people? How are we supposed to honor them for what they’ve accomplished for our country through courage and valor? Can It be that veterans don’t expect us to recognize exceptional treatment?
Look around you. Look for that ordinary individual that may not be so ordinary. Look for that person who doesn’t stand out in a crowd but deserves to. Look for the selfless individual who gave more than most of us dream of giving. Recognize that person who didn’t seek recognition. You never know, that mother, father, daughter, brother, or grandfather may be a veteran, and veterans and veterans are extraordinary no matter how ordinary they appear to be.
Second place: Reese Conway, Neosho High School. Teacher: Henri Whitehead.
Veterans Day is a day to remember the people who had fought and died so that we could have freedom. It is a day to remember the heartbreak of knowing that some people will never get to see their loved one again because he/she/them gave up their life so that others could have everything they ever wanted or needed. Knowing that, I think people have forgotten how important a day could mean to someone. It is a day of thanking our soldiers, of remembering our loved ones, of remembering the ones who had no family, of remembering them, of not taking our country for granted.
Our veterans come home remembering everything they did or didn’t do. So to just say thank you for their service is one of the most powerful thing you can say. We take our country for granted because people who are not veterans will never know what it means to protect this land of freedom, faith, and of hope. They will never know the heartbreak of watching people die right in front of you. The eyes of a veteran could possibly be the most heartbreaking thing in this world.
Our veterans have made our country what it is now and if we can’t fight, then we can at least thank the people who are fighting or who have fought. We can thank the people who lost a leg or an arm. Thank the people who only saw blood shed right in front of their eyes. Our Veterans are the most important people we have in the world. Without them; there would be so much that we have now that we wouldn’t have. Because of them we have rights that people from hundreds of years ago would never imagine we would have.
So for any veterans who may or may not read this. Thank you for risking your life for our country. There is nothing in this world more important than knowing we have them right next to us we need the most. You are the reason we can say that “America is the land of Freedom.”
Third place: Courtney Thomason, Neosho High School. Teacher: Henri Whitehead.
Veterans. Why are they important you ask? They are important because they defended our country and died for us. They helped give us freedom. They fought in wars. Would you ever fight in a war for someone you don’t know at all? Honestly and think a whole lot of people would. Imagine being out there and getting shot at or everything blowing up around you. Would you quit or would you stay and fight for what you believe in? My brother is going into the Air Force and to be completely honest I’m scared for him. And they say that the Air Force is the “easiest” branch. To all the Veterans out there I just want to say thank you for your service and for all the fallen soldiers, rest in peace.
Imagine going off somewhere and someone comes to you and says would you help me? You're most likely not going to stand there and say no, you would say “what do you need help with?”. They tell you that someone is trying to beat them up and they don’t know how to fight. But you do. So what do you do? Do you help the helpless or do you walk away just because you are too scared? That's what these Veterans did for us. They didn’t turn away; they stayed and fought for what was theirs. They fought for the helpless.
Today we have people burning the American flag and disrespecting this country and our war heroes. They say they did nothing for this country. But what have they done? These veterans are the bravest people to walk around the United States. I wish people would have a little more respect for the fact that they are free because of them. I don’t see them going out there and fighting. I see these brave men and women who respect this country fighting for our lives. They are leaving their family behind and don’t know if they will ever return to them. That takes a lot of courage and guts. I don’t think a whole lot of people have that anymore. I wish I could say that this country was going in the right direction. I wish we were an understanding, brave, fighting country. I feel like this country could go towards a better place if we all came together as one.
Grades 11-12
First place: Adrien Charles, Oswego (Kansas) Junior-Senior High School. Teacher: Cathy Campbell.
Without the sacrifices made by veterans, it would be impossible for the citizens of both the United States and many other nations in the world to be comfortable in their own homes. These are men and women who give life and limb to preserve what the colonists fought so dearly for almost 250 years ago. It is no easy task, which is why less than half a percent of the American population is actively serving in the military. The best way to honor those who serve is to thank them and never forget their sacrifices.
One idea to note is that veterans do not serve in exchange for someone else’s gratitude. They are selfless people, devoted to protecting the freedoms of the United States year round, no matter how high the cost. As a result, many veterans return home permanently scarred, mentally and physically. Many do not return at all. Even veterans who do not experience traumatic events are still ready to deal with them every day they wake up and put on the uniform. No matter their experiences, veterans deserve the full support of the population. A true testament to their devotion is how they are always ready to respond to America’s call, even if the dissent at home is overwhelming.
In essence, the best way to thank a veteran’s service is always to remember their contributions in keeping America safe. One may also donate money or supplies to a charity dedicated to helping veterans in need. Without them, there would be no United States nor would there be the freer world the people live in today. The importance of Veterans’ Day lies in its principle. A day of thanks for the centuries of freedom in return is the least one can do for honoring American heroes.
Second place: Brianna Davis, Oswego Junior-Senior High School. Teacher: Cathy Campbell.
To be in the military is the greatest service one can do for his/her country. Brave, strong, loyal, and noble men and women sacrifice themselves every day to make sure that United States citizens are able to live happy and healthy lives. Every citizen should be beyond grateful for the sacrifices those men and women make every day to ensure the safety of the American people. They leave behind their homes and families to serve the country. Some ways citizens can thank veterans are volunteer at a veteran’s organization, help find homes for homeless veterans, and donate to organizations that help veterans.
All over the United States, homeless veterans sit alongside the street, begging for money so that they can get back on their feet once again. For all they have done for the country, it is simply vile that these people are forced to live on the streets because they cannot afford a home. A way citizens can help is to donate to organizations that fund shelters for homeless veterans. See a homeless veteran on the street? Give him some money. It takes almost nothing to be kind and give something back to those who gave so much.
The world can be a cruel place. Out of everyone, veterans know this best. They risk their lives every single day so that civilians can peacefully go about their lives. Some service men and women have serious Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and will never live it down. In fact, the suicide rate for veterans is 1.5 times the usual rate of adult suicides. All in all, Americans should most definitely go out of their way to thank and give back to the service men and women who risked it all for the sake of the country they love so much. It is not every day that someone decides to lay down his/her life for the sake of others.
Third place: Brooklynn Albertson, Oswego Junior-Senior High School. Teacher: Cathy Campbell.
Veterans’ Day is a very special day. People all around the world go to many different states to honor the American soldiers. They sacrifice their lives and time away from their families to fight for the American people. Soldiers are unselfish and willing to sacrifice themselves for others. A soldier is open hearted; some believe their own pain and life is less important than someone else's. This is why American citizens should always make sure to honor the United States’ veterans. There are many ways that one can honor our veterans. Some ways are by attending a Veterans’ Day event, asking a veteran about his/her time in the military while really listening to the answer, visiting the gravesite of a veteran, and even saying a silent prayer for those who are serving.
One way of honoring a veteran is attending a Veterans’ Day event. People who go to these events show they care and honor the American veterans. However, never forget the importance of the veterans sacrificing their lives and doing all they do for their country. Another way is always talking to a veteran about their time in the military. When talking to them, it can show them people care about what they have done for the United States. Visiting a gravesite and placing flowers on their graves shows people take time out of their day like the veterans took the time out of theirs to honor the veterans.
The people of the United States depend on their service men and women to save the life of other humans. The United States depends on the veterans to fight for American freedom. Not only do veterans protect the American rights and freedoms, but they also provide services and help those in need. Veterans’ Day is a very special and important day. It is a day Americans spend honoring the veterans who have died while serving and fighting for their country and to those who are still fighting today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.