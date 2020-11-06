Today in the Globe newsroom, we were ready for the weekend. It's been a long week, after all.
We'll of course be on alert for the latest presidential election results. And thinking of our election makes us grateful for the veterans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces and worked to defend it. In Saturday's edition of The Joplin Globe you'll find a listing of Veterans Day events scheduled over the next few days until Nov. 11, so that if paying tribute is something you'd like to do, you can find a place.
Over the weekend we'll also feature reports about:
- How Missouri's health director said that the greatest chance for COVID-19 infection will be in places where we feel the safest — among family and friends.
- More about the Joplin city manager's plan for determining the city's strengths and weaknesses, including survey results.
- A long-time farmers market director is hanging up her hat.
We hope you have a wonderful, relaxing weekend. Enjoy the warm weather!
