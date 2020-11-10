Former employees of the 15th Street Walmart gathered on social media over the weekend to share their memories about Keith Fiscus, the longtime door greeter and World War II veteran who died on Friday at age 95.
Fiscus, an Army captain who saw action in the Battle of the Bulge, was an educator before spending more than two decades working at the Joplin Walmart store.
In early 1945, while serving as a key member of Gen. George Patton's staff as an intelligence officer in the Saar Valley, Fiscus was captured and held by Nazi forces at Dachau, a concentration camp in southern Germany. There, he was beaten with rifle butts and starved — losing 87 pounds in nearly three months — before he was rescued by Allied forces in April 1945.
"A lot of people call us veterans heroes," said Bruce Redden, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 534 in Joplin. "And we veterans call the combat veterans heroes. But that guy Keith — he was a hero to all of us."
For his service, Fiscus was awarded two Purple Hearts, one for injuries suffered in battle and the other for the time he spent in captivity.
"He's a hero's hero," Redden said.
Carl Junction resident Carrie Markley, who worked with Fiscus at the Joplin Walmart from 2008 to 2010, described the war veteran as a "dear patriot."
“He will be greatly missed,” she said Tuesday. “What’s stuck with me were the sacrifices he made for our country. Even in the midst of all he went through, he showed kindness, grace and love to everyone he came into contact with.”
During his tenure at the 15th Street Walmart, Fiscus served as warehouse manager as well as assisting in the garden center. He loved caring for the plants, co-workers said.
“(Fiscus) once gave a lecture to one of the young ladies about how she should be ‘talking’ to the plants, not ‘yelling’ at them — even though she wasn’t,” said Joplin’s Steven Moore, who at the time worked as the store’s lawn and garden center manager. But, in his eyes, “she just wasn’t taking care of them properly. At least not to his high standards. Class was in session that day. He just knew the science of plants, but he also cared for them as you would an animal or another human being.
“He was a very nice, sweet man,” Moore said. “No one could dislike him.”
Fiscus made his biggest impact on the public during the years he spent as a door greeter, welcoming customers with a friendly hello.
“Every morning Keith greeted me with a smile and a handshake,” said Bruce Holden, who served as the store’s assistant manager from 2006 to 2013. “He always had a smile and kind words to say to everyone. Just seeing him would brighten my day.”
“When I think of him, it just makes me smile,” former co-worker Theresa Shaw said. “He reminded me a lot of my grandpa, and he was always so nice. (I) definitely hope to be as kind as he was at his age.”
Added former co-worker Jason Baker: “When I think of Keith, I think of the single most hardworking person I could ever meet. He had an enjoyment of life beyond my comprehension.”
'Missed by many'
A warm message about Fiscus’ passing was posted over the weekend to the Joplin Walmart store’s Facebook page, in part stating: “Forever in our hearts; you will be missed.” It has since received hundreds of reactions, shares and more than 40 comments. Alongside the post sits a collection of photos, including one showing a grinning Fiscus holding a sign that reads: “I’m thankful for my job at Store #00059.”
Andy Martin, the former store manager who wrote and posted the Facebook message, said Fiscus was both a “true American patriot” and a war hero.
“He was the best example of what an outstanding Walmart associate at Store 59 and across the company are all about,” Martin said Tuesday. “He was kind, humble and forever faithful to our God, our country and, most importantly, to his family. He will be greatly missed by many.”
Fiscus was born on Oct. 6, 1925, in Fredonia, Kansas. He graduated in 1944 from Sedan High School. After the war, he earned his doctorate degree from the University of Illinois and taught as a professor at Tennessee State University before retiring. He taught agricultural education and served as an academic recruiter, a post in which he helped students obtain the financial assistance they needed to further their education.
He married Pauline McCord on June 23, 1947; they had one son. Fiscus' wife died in early 2013.
Several years ago, Fiscus served as the grand marshal of the Joplin Veterans Day parade.
A public viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at Parker Mortuary. A private burial will take place Thursday at Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery in Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.