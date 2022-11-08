11th and 12th Grade Division
First Place
Tate Perona, Oswego
Every U.S. citizen should honor sacrifice of veterans
Giving up one’s freedom, so the freedom of a country can continue, is one of the greatest acts of selflessness anyone can show. Men and women selflessly sacrifice their lives every single day for the comfort of all Americans. We are all able to live safe and happy lives because of their sacrifice. These people are all members of the United States military. They are fighting everyday to protect what the colonists died fighting for over 200 years ago. This is not easy to do. They are leaving their homes and their families. Thus, every citizen of the United States of America should be grateful for their sacrifice.
There are many ways we can honor our veterans. One way could be a parade, where we show our appreciation for all their selfless acts. We also can help by serving at a veterans center, or giving a homeless vet a free meal. They have done so much for us. They deserve our love and support. A parade would show them that we all care. We could give them a chance to be driven through the streets of our cities, being treated as the heroes they are. Our veterans deserve our respect, so it is our duty to give it to them.
All in all, every United States veteran is a hero, someone who shows selflessness in every aspect of their lives. They give up their personal freedoms for the sole purpose that we are able to enjoy ours. We should do everything we can to show them our support. Whether that is throwing a parade, giving a homeless vet food or money, or serving at a local veterans center, there are many ways to help these heroes. These men and women give up their personal lives so we can live happy ones.
Second Place
Darrell Minor, Oswego
Thank a vet by donating to nonprofit organizations
Veterans Day is important because anyone who fights to protect our country deserves recognition and appreciation. Most military personnel leave their families at home and give up years of their life to make sure we can live free and happy. We need to make sure that these brave men and women see how thankful we are that they protect us. The best way to show gratitude is to simply thank them for their service.
Other than a simple “Thank you,” we can donate to several nonprofit organizations: K9s for Warriors, Fisher House Foundation, and Hope for the Warriors. K9s for Warriors provides service dogs to veterans with post traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injuries, and other injuries. Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes where military and veterans can stay for free near VA hospitals. Hope for the Warriors helps veterans adjust to a civilian life.
There are many more organizations that provide much-needed support for veterans. Other than donating to a nonprofit organization, we can volunteer at a VA hospital, offer to pay for a veteran’s meal, or ask our churches to recognize all veterans attending. We can also donate our frequent flyer miles to the Hero Miles Program. We can convince our businesses to hire veterans, visit a veteran-owned business, or offer to help a veteran in any way he or she needs.
We can attend Veterans Day parades, learn to fly a flag correctly, ask a veteran about their service or plan a trip to bring a veteran to a national park. We can also pick up groceries or go grocery shopping for a veteran. We can also do yard work for a veteran, including raking the yard, shoveling a driveway, and moving the yard. If we have family members who served or who are serving in the military, thank them and ask if they would like to share something about their service. Many people fight for our freedom, and in today’s society, many people take their freedoms for granted. We need to take more time to appreciate what our military is fighting for. Many of our daily freedoms that we take for granted were fought for by the military. Our military is very important, and we need to thank them for their service.
Third Place
Jonathan Frisbie, Oswego
Veterans deserve more than a day of national appreciation
Veterans Day — a day in which America honors our heroes, lost and alive, for their sacrifices that they made for the beautiful country we get to call home. Through their courage, selflessness, and strength, civilians are able to live their lives with peace and comfort. However, most civilians blindly live their lives without realizing the true struggles that these brave men and women go through. Taking unthinkable tasks head-on, without hesitation, every day of their service, these heroes witness unimaginable moments that they will have to live with for the rest of their life. The least we can do as Americans is thank them and celebrate these few brave men and women.
Veterans Day is just one of the many ways that we are able to celebrate these heroes. For me, I take this day more personally than others. Both my father and grandfather served, and I thank them regularly for this. I am proud to be the son of a Marine, and the grandson of an Army soldier. Veterans Day allows for everyone to show their gratitude by celebrating their sacrifices. However, showing gratitude to these men and women should go beyond Veterans Day.
Most who join the service join for more than just the gratitude of others. They join for themselves. They join for their country; the land that they love. Showing that you appreciate these soldiers in your daily life will make them more grateful than just on this day. Simple acts of kindness like paying for meals and just thanking them personally for their service will show the most gratitude to our service men and women.
Another way that we could show our thankfulness is by having not just one day for these heroes. I believe that we should have at least one month to honor them. Our soldiers are worth far more than just one day of nationwide appreciation. Their sacrifices go unmatched against any other.
