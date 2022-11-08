7th and 8th Grade
First Place
Karlan Zaerr, Jasper
Lots of ways to show gratitude to veterans
Why is Veterans Day important? How can we show veterans gratitude? In this I will talk about all the ways veterans have helped and sacrificed their lives for us and how we can show gratitude to them!
Veterans Day is important for many reasons: It is to show respect to all the veterans who have fought for us. They risked their lives for each and everyone of us so that we could have freedom. They sacrificed so much for us to just have a good place to live and be safe in. America wouldn’t exist without the veterans who have fought for us.
We can show gratitude to them in many ways. First of all we could just say thank you to them for serving and ask them questions like how many years they served or any other question. Just starting a conversation with them is good, too. There’s a lot of things you can do. You can help them with groceries or help with yard work like raking leaves or mowing their yard, you can help them get across the street, buying them dinner/food for them to eat, buying them gifts like chocolate or flowers, writing them a card, and also opening the door for them. You want to be the kind of American worth fighting for, be kind and listen to them when they talk and maybe even become friends with them. You can also donate to them to help them, there are different websites like VVA or AID. You could even just go up to them and give them a hug or just saying hello is good. Just praying for them shows gratitude. When you see them it’s good to show gratitude so they know that we care about what they did for us and that we are thankful for their service.There’s lots of ways to show gratitude.
In conclusion, the veterans have done so much for us and risked their lives just for us to be safe and have this country. Thank you veterans for your service. Like Joseph Campbell’s quote says, “A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.”
Second Place
Mia Hiben, Oswego
We can honor veterans by saying ‘Thank you’
Have you ever wondered why Veterans Day is so important? In 1954, Congress passed the bill that President Eisenhower signed proclaiming Nov. 11 as Veterans Day. Veterans Day honors the people who have served our country so that we Americans can be free. Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans who are living or have died serving our country.
Veterans Day is very important to me and my family. My great-grandfather is 92 years old. His brother was shot down over France in World War II and gave his life so that all Americans can be free. In appreciation for his sacrifice, the VFW post in his hometown was named in his honor. Each year, my family and I show our gratitude for his sacrifice by celebrating Veterans Day. Our city also honors veterans by displaying American flags downtown. Other ways that people can show gratitude to our veterans is by sending care packages to our military families, or sending cards, or donating personal protective equipment. We can honor veterans by saying ‘Thank you” for your service or praying for them. We can also show support for our veterans by marching in the band at the Veteran’s Day parade. Some people show their gratitude by donating to the Wounded Warrior Program. Other people visit memorials, Walls of Remembrance Tributes, or place memorial plaques on park benches. At funerals, a 21-gun salute is performed for veterans as a military honor, and a folded flag is given to the family in honor of the veteran who died.
On Nov. 11 every year, we celebrate Veterans Day to honor our veterans that have served or have died serving our country so that we can live free. Veterans have earned the respect of the American people. Let’s not forget their sacrifice!
Third Place
Gabe Caldwell, Jasper
Heroes don’t wear capes, they wear combat boots
“Heroes don’t wear capes and tights, they wear dog tags and combat boots”
— Unknown People who have served in the military, gave their services, risked their lives, and most importantly lost their lives for us, are all veterans. Why is Veterans Day important? How can we show gratitude to veterans? I think these two questions are essential to answer in this essay. These questions also mean a lot to all of the veterans out there.
Why is Veterans Day important? Let’s start there. The main reason Veterans Day is important is to celebrate veterans. It is also very crucial to all of the men and women that have served for this country. It is very important to respect veterans on this day compared to any other day as well. I pay respect to veterans by saying the Pledge of Allegiance every morning. Kyle Hockenberry once said, “For those that I love I will sacrifice.” Veterans Day is also the day to celebrate the men and women that put their lives on the line to let this country have freedom and prosperity. Veterans Day is also when we honor them and respect them for their selflessness for this country. We can also show that we are grateful for freedom and their bravery.
How can we show gratitude to Veterans? All veterans deserve gratitude. It doesn’t matter if they served in the Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Navy, or the Coast Guard. Asking them when they served, is a good way to strike up a conversation. If you really wanted to show your thanks, then you could buy them lunch. By donating to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) you could help the veterans get the help they need to move again. But by far, one of the best things you can do is give a homeless veteran somewhere to stay. In America, there are around 40,000 veterans without homes. I’m sure that it would mean the world to them if they got to sleep in a bed. When I say this, I don’t necessarily mean to invite them into your home. Just get them a couple nights in a hotel. Veterans that have PTSD might have trouble with family relationships or holding relationships with others.
Thank you all for listening, I hope you all take this information and put it into your lives.
