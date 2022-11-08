9th and 10th Grade
First Place
Brooklyn Everitt, Oswego
Use more than words to say ‘Thank you’
Veterans Day is important because it’s the one day we celebrate the people who put their lives on the line every day to make sure ours are safe. There are multiple ways we can show how thankful we are, and it doesn’t have to be us just saying thank you. Sometimes we need to use more than just our words, a lot of the time when a person comes back from the service they aren’t really the same person. Out of the 18.2 million veterans, there are over 38,000 of them (who) end up homeless and on the streets begging for money.
One of the ways we can say thank you is by building homes and jobs for those who don’t have one. Most people will just drive past a veteran living on the streets, or they would think to themselves, “Why don’t they get a job?” It’s not always that easy. We need to offer work environments that are more calm than stressful, stress can often trigger PTSD. Post-traumatic stress disorder is hard to cope with, and most times this is what makes it hard for veterans to socialize and get a well-paying job. Offering a calm work environment can make it easier for a vet struggling to keep a job due to their mental and physical health.
Building homes that are affordable is another way we can say thank you. For a veteran, finding a home at a reasonable price isn’t always easy. Even if it’s just a small apartment, anything would be better than living on the streets with no shelter or heat during storms. One problem with apartments, though, is that not all of them allow pets. Some vets rely on service animals to cope with physical and mental challenges.
Offering free therapy appointments is yet another way to show our gratitude. People leaving the service might need physical therapy for injuries they got on the field. Physical therapy is in no way cheap, some people might not have to worry about the cost because the branch they retired from can cover it. But some don’t get lucky and have to find a way to cover it themselves.
There are many ways we can say thank you, and not all of them are just saying the words thank you. I’m sure some older veterans are a little annoyed with hearing the same phrase over and over, “Thank you for your service.” I’m not suggesting that we need to stop telling them this, I’m just saying that there are so many more ways we can show how thankful we are.
Second Place
Allysen McCready, Oswego
Veterans risked it all for future generations
America is a free country. We have the right to vote, speak, carry arms, and be our own individuals. It was not always like this. Long ago, when America was first becoming a country of its own, there was a war, the Revolutionary War, a war to gain independence and to become a free country. In that war, there were people fighting for America, whether they wanted to be there or not. They fought through hunger, cold, bad weather, and pain, just to give us the life we have today. The veterans risked it all for people they did not even know because they knew we were the future.
That war was not the only war though. There would be many more wars that were just as bad. There was the war of 1812, the Indian War, the Mexican War, the Civil War, the Spanish-American War, World War I, and World War II, all of which our veterans served in. The hardships they went through during those wars is something we may never comprehend, but that gives us all the reason more to respect and honor what they did.
We celebrate Veterans Day not only to celebrate the victory of the veterans but to remember the ones we lost in the war as well. Veterans Day gives peace to the families of the veterans knowing that what the veterans did will never be belittled or forgotten.
To honor veterans, we stand up every school day at the same time and recite the Pledge of Allegiance to honor those in the wars. The American flag is a symbol of achievement for those who have fought. There are plenty of ways we can honor veterans every day. Just remembering what they did is already honoring them. You can go to school and get an education since they granted us that privilege. Most of all, you can wake up and decide that on that day, you will try your best to succeed in everything you do. Veterans train and fight for us to be free and feel safe. They gave their lives for ours and we owe them an enormous amount of gratitude. That is why we have Veterans Day. Thank you, veterans.
Third Place
Rayden Myers, Oswego
Many children losing sight of importance of Veterans Day
Many children across America are losing sight of the importance of Veterans Day. Many think that it’s just any other day of the year. I don’t think it’s the kids’ fault, though. I think schools and communities just don’t give enough respect to the day. We should do more to show appreciation for those who have fought for our country.
The importance of Veterans Day is to give respect to those who have fought for our country, whether they fought in combat or not. Entering the military is a tremendous act of bravery within itself. They never know what day might be their last. We, as a country, should praise that bravery instead of just acknowledging it as a day.
There is so much we could do to show our gratitude for veterans. I believe that sitting in a class and watching videos of wars is not how we should celebrate the day. I believe it should be a day students have a chance to go meet veterans or even pay respect to some who have passed. They could write cards to veterans, play games with them, eat with them or do community service to show respect for the country those veterans have fought for.
When I was in grade school, every year veterans would show up to eat breakfast with all of us. It was a neat experience that most kids looked forward to. One year, though, was in fifth grade when our class went to a cemetery and found every single tombstone that was of a veteran. We would place a flag on each of the tombs as a sign of gratitude for fighting for our country. That was the day Veterans Day really held a spot in my heart. To realize how many people actually died fighting for our country was really touching.
As a country, we should praise veterans’ bravery instead of acknowledging it as a day. Those veterans displayed an act of bravery when they signed up. We could write cards, eat with them, or do so much more. My school did give students the experience to know the significance of Veterans Day. November 11 will never be just a day, but a day that we show great appreciation and thank those who have fought for our freedom.
