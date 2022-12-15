WEBB CITY, Mo. — A public ceremony will be held Saturday at Mount Hope Cemetery in connection with the graves of the 1,100 veterans buried there being decorated via the Wreaths Across America program.
The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the verterans memorial, according to Travis Boyd, Mount Hope manager.
A truck delivering the wreaths is to be unloaded at 10 a.m., he said.
The wreaths are provided by donations of individuals and organizations through the Wreaths Across America program.
"We were shooting for donations for the 1,100 wreaths we needed, and we received exactly enough for 1,100," Boyd said.
Volunteers from the JROTC program at Webb City High School along with members of Joplin American Legion Post 13 and the Webb City American Legion Post 322, and some members of Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, will place the wreaths at the graves, Boyd said. Members of those organizations also made donations toward the cost of the wreaths.
Boyd said that a cemetery volunteer, Susie Crutcher, worked to bring the wreath program to Mount Hope and to raise donations for the wreaths. Her father, the late Bruce Benson, was known as “Webb City’s Bugle Boy,” because he played taps every evening at the Webb City post office in honor of his country and his late wife.
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, D.C., which Maine businessman Morrill Worcester started in 1992.
The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach the value of freedom.
Mount Hope Cemetery is located at 3700 N. Range Line Road in Webb City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.