The 203rd Houn Dawg Retiree's Association will present checks to three local charities during its quarterly membership breakfast on Saturday.
The group will disburse $7,000 to Habitat for Humanity, Charlie 22 Outdoors and Compass Quest, all organizations that support local veterans. State Sen. Bill White will be the scheduled guest speaker.
The association organized in February 1997 for past members of the Missouri National Guard’s 203rd Engineer Battalion of Joplin. Through the years, the unit morphed into an organization supporting veterans from all branches of the military, as well as local charitable organizations. Its primary objective is to educate and ensure all veterans are aware of, and receiving, benefits they have earned and are entitled to.
To inquire about becoming a member or to donate, contact Jim Dunn at 417-438-1985.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.