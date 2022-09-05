Barton County Memorial Park

Large granite monuments memorialize those who served in each U.S. war and a center marker describes the history leading to the building of the memorial park in Lamar.

Globe | Laurie Sisk

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at growing plans for recognizing veterans. 

The Barton County Memorial Park Board recently completed a monument to veterans at the site of the former Barton County Memorial Hospital. A dedication ceremony is planned for later this month, then volunteers will develop future displays and monuments. 

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about: 

  • Crowder College receiving a large book collection. 
  • Divers sharing what they have learned about Roaring River Spring.
  • Details about Joplin City Council's upcoming meeting agenda. 

We hope you enjoyed your holiday weekend. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.