The Joplin High School Junior ROTC presents the colors during a service to honor Lawrence McCrea at Memorial Hall in Joplin on Friday. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we saluted a veteran left off a memorial.

About 50 classmates, family members and others met to honor a Joplin High School graduate who died in combat, but whose name was left off of Joplin's Korea-Vietnam Veterans Memorial. 

We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about: 

  • A Veteran's Day event in Sarcoxie.
  • A new master's degree coming to MSSU. 
  • The opening of the Cornell Complex to the public.

We hope you have a pleasant weekend. 

