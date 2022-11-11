Today in the Globe newsroom we saluted a veteran left off a memorial.
About 50 classmates, family members and others met to honor a Joplin High School graduate who died in combat, but whose name was left off of Joplin's Korea-Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- A Veteran's Day event in Sarcoxie.
- A new master's degree coming to MSSU.
- The opening of the Cornell Complex to the public.
We hope you have a pleasant weekend.
