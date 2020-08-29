Veterans recalled surrender of Japan, marking end of WWII, in interviews with Globe

When "history's greatest flood of death and destruction" ended 75 years ago, Joe Sims and James Harutun had front-row seats.
Although the two men are gone now, their stories survive, witnesses to events that marked the end of World War II.
On Sept. 2, 1945, Sims was on board the battleship USS Missouri for the formal surrender of Japan in Tokyo Bay; Harutun was in the Philippines.
Harutun, who had worked for the Globe at one point before the war, told his story to the paper in 1945 after he returned home. Sims told the Globe his story in 1995 and then again in 1998.
On this, the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, the Globe looks back through the eyes of these two men with ties to Joplin at events that closed the bloodiest chapter in human history.
“As you went into Tokyo Bay, you had the uneasy feeling that this could be a trap,” Sims told the Globe in 1995 for a story in the paper marking the 50th anniversary of war's end.
Harutun witnessed Gen. Tomoyuki Yamashita — the Malaysian Tiger — turn himself over to U.S. authorities near Kiangan, in the Philippines, on Sept. 2, 1945.
“To me, it was the real end of the war," he said.
'The lid was off'
VJ Day is recognized in August — the announcement of Japan's surrender was made Aug. 15, but it was still Aug. 14 in the United States.
“I have received this afternoon a message from the Japanese government,” President Harry S. Truman began in an announcement on Aug. 14, 1945. “... I deem this reply a full acceptance of the Potsdam Declaration, which specifies the unconditional surrender of Japan.”
The Associated Press announcement that ran in newspapers nationwide summed it up in a single sentence: “The second world war, history’s greatest flood of death and destruction, ended tonight with Japan’s unconditional surrender.”
Joplin erupted.
“Last night’s bedlam was touched off by President Truman’s announcement. ... Within a matter of minutes, carloads of wildly cheering celebrators headed for the business district, and the lid was off,” the Globe reported.
“Joplin staged a noisy and tumultuous celebration,” the newspaper said. The crowd that gathered downtown that night was estimated at several thousand. The celebration included gunfire from a group trying to shoot out lights, and a stray shot struck and killed a Webb City woman who was visiting her parents in Joplin. A Camp Crowder soldier in Springfield also died “of injuries apparently suffered during the VJ celebration," the paper reported.
At the height of the revelry, Hideki Tojo, a Japanese general and prime minister for much of the war, was hanged in effigy at Fourth and Main streets. Tojo was executed in 1948 for war crimes.
The next day, Aug. 15, was set aside in Joplin for thanksgiving and a remembrance of the cost. Businesses and mines closed while churches opened, with many people participating in services throughout the city, organized by the Joplin Ministerial Alliance.
“Many of the churchgoers were relatives of soldiers wounded, captured or killed during the war. Some stood with tears in their eyes as they prayed,” the Joplin News Herald reported.
Although the war was over, reports of American casualties, including deaths of area residents who had been involved in the fighting overseas, would keep coming in for weeks.
They didn't look beaten
Sims, who had been assigned to the USS Missouri in 1943, said he saw the battleship for the first time in December of that year.
“Coming from Kansas and never having seen ships or the ocean, it was awesome,” he told the Globe. “I was ready to be part of the action.”
As part of the original ship’s crew, Sims was on board for the shakedown cruise in 1944, and as it became operational in late 1944, in time for the final Pacific campaigns.
“They assigned us to be lookouts — sky and surface lookouts,” he recalled. “We had to be able to identify ships and submarines.”
The battleship came under attack off the coast of Iwo Jima early in 1945, but it wasn’t until the Okinawa campaign that it was hit, struck by a Japanese pilot on April 11, 1945.
Sims said, "I was on the station that picked it up and reported it.”
Other ships in the perimeter fired at the kamikaze as the plane came in, but they failed to knock it out of the way.
“It had been hit,” Sims said of the plane. “It didn’t have a bomb by the time it got to our ship. It came in just below deck line.”
The wings and part of the cockpit landed on the teak decks of the battleship, Sims said: “The body of the pilot came aboard — about half his body. They said he was only a 15- or 16-year-old boy. We had some near misses of kamikazes, but that was the only one that hit the ship.”
As a musician who had been in a band since enlisting in 1942, Sims said he played during the ceremony as the Japanese pilot was buried at sea.
After Okinawa, the Missouri joined other U.S. ships in bombing the Japanese mainland. Sims also was on board on Aug. 15 when Japan surrendered after atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. He said the mood was one of "jubilation."
As a musician first class, playing the trombone, Sims also said he had a seat near the gangplank on Sept. 2, 1945, when Gen. Douglas MacArthur, Adm. Chester Nimitz, and other American and Japanese soldiers, sailors and dignitaries came on board the battleship in Tokyo Bay to sign the formal surrender documents.
“We had a great view of this as they came aboard," Sims said in one of those interviews. "They came aboard looking very proud. They didn’t appear to be cowed and beaten. I kind of had a feeling that they were getting what they deserved."
"They were very somber, but they didn't look cowed," he said in a later interview. "You kind of wanted them to look beat, but they didn't."
Today, the official instrument of surrender is in the National Archives in Washington, D.C.; the USS Missouri is at Pearl Harbor and open to the public. A plaque on the deck commemorates the location of the signing.
Sims later served in the Korean War and afterward taught voice, choir and other music courses and was a professor of music at Missouri Southern State University. He died in 2014.
'Event seldom witnessed'
That same day, in the Philippines, Capt. James Harutun of Joplin was present when Yamashita turned himself in to U.S. officials.
Harutun, who had been in the Pacific for more than two years, had taken part in the New Guinea campaign and was among those men of the Sixth Division sent ashore as the invasion of Luzon began.
Harutun told the Globe in 1945 that he was on Luzon when he learned that a Japanese general officer was expected to turn himself over, and he and two other officers decided to make a 25-mile trip to witness that event.
"It was a terrible journey from our location. We had rebuilt the road behind the (Japanese), who had destroyed it. Due to the rains it had been almost impossible to maintain," he said.
The men came to a bend in the road, where they saw several general officers from the U.S. and a number of vehicles parked. Harutun and his colleagues were not allowed to go any farther.
Harutun said the spot in the road where the event took place had earlier been the scene of heavy fighting: “Not over 200 yards from the surrender spot we lost three men one day trying to take two Japanese machine guns. The entire road up to Kiangan had cost our regiment as heavy casualties as we had anywhere on Luzon ...
"Of one thing I am certain: Yamashita would have fought until he was destroyed, if Japan had not surrendered."
“In about an hour, three vehicles stopped,” he recalled for the Globe. “In the front seat of the first vehicle, Yamashita was seated. He dismounted and walked down the road to our group. He was introduced to the first (American) general, saluted and was in the process of offering his hand, with a slight bow, but seeing that this gesture of friendship was not going to be returned, he returned his hand to his side and stood erect."
Yamashita, who would be executed in 1946 for war crimes, carried his saber in his hand as he approached but was without a sidearm, Harutun recalled.
"Yamashita was neither sad nor jovial. He smiled slightly as several pictures were taken. He had a pleasant face, really, and reminded me of a kindly old man. In fact, I had difficulty tying him up with the trail of murder behind him.
"After the party left, we went on to Kiangan and ran into a truckload of (Japanese), who also surrendered. They were bedraggled looking, without shoes and were poorly clad. Before the day was over, we saw another truckload of prisoners. From now on they will come out of the hills and that will be the finish of this war ..."
Yamashita formally surrendered to the U.S. the next day, at Baguio, before U.S. Lt. Gen. Jonathan Wainwright and British Lt. Gen. Arthur Percival, who had both surrendered earlier in the war and been held as prisoners by the Japanese. Both Wainwright and Percival had been on the USS Missouri the day before, then flew back to the Philippines.
Harutun said, "Having the (Japanese) surrender is something I had often wondered if I would ever live to see. I will never forget that party walking down the road to us this morning. I felt that we had taken part in an event seldom witnessed in history.”
Harutun died in 2002.
