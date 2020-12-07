NEOSHO, Mo. — As the Neosho City Council weighs where to locate a helicopter used by the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, local VFW members hope their post home is chosen.
"To me and the members of our post, it's an important and emotional bit of military history," said Cmdr. Eric Kruse, of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4142. "That helicopter served more than 30 years, and ferried warriors in to and out of combat. It's as much of a combat veteran, in my eyes."
Two groups spoke to the council last week and offered potential sites for a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter owned by the city. Displayed in Morse Park since the late '90s, it was removed for cleanup and repair from damage caused by vandalism.
Currently, the helicopter is in a city workshop. Parks Director Clint Dalbom said last week that city workers have already pressure-washed it, and that its anti-radar paint is in better shape than originally thought. It has a few other surprises as well.
"With all the paperwork we have for it, we were under the impression that the engine was gone," Dalbom said last week. "But this one is fully intact."
According to that pile of paperwork, the city received the helicopter from the U.S. Army, which paid $273,000 for it. It was lent to the city for five years, then given to the city after that.
Before that, it was used by the Army in the Vietnam War. Also known as a Huey, the UH-1 was ubiquitous in that war as well as in other rescue and transport operations. Dalbom said the city's Huey is one of about 16,000 built between 1955 and 1986. Dalbom said he rode in one as part of a fire detail in the western U.S.
"They were designed for medical evacuation and also as a general purpose helicopter," Dalbom said. "The beauty of the Huey is that they can hold several people."
Kruse has reason to believe that a relative flew in Neosho's copter during the Vietnam War. While he doesn't think he can prove it, there is a possibility that his father-in-law, John Howlett, rode that Huey while serving in the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army. Howlett served for more than 30 years with the Army and with the 203rd National Guard Battalion.
"I knew where he had served in Vietnam," Kruse said. "When I looked up the history of that helicopter, it was attached to the 101st in '68. I'm not saying he did ride it, but the possibility lies therein."
Two possibilities
That possible connection is one reason Kruse has worked for several years to move the helicopter to the VFW's post address of 1412 Waldo Hatler Memorial Drive. The post has a small strip of land to the west of its building, near a softball field, that would be a perfect place for it, Kruse said.
Kruse said the post plans to keep it lighted and under watch in order to prevent vandalism. It will be lit and visible throughout the evening. If it can't be erected higher than it was at Morse Park, it will be fenced, Kruse said, and security cameras will be trained on it.
"Getting it placed and secured is one of our highest priorities," Kruse said. "Besides fellow veterans, it will catch the eyes of the citizens of Neosho, who can appreciate and ruminate on the service that helicopter did."
Kruse was one of two people who spoke to the council last week, presenting options for the helicopter. Dave Padgett, of the Neosho Exchange Club, offered a spot near the club's Patriots Memorial at the corner of U.S. highways 59 and 60, north of where a large flag is located.
Padgett said the club is not lobbying for the helicopter — he didn't know about the VFW's multiyear effort until last week's meeting.
"If the city wants to locate it at the VFW, we support it," Padgett said. "We are not lobbying for it, just making an offer. We are content with whatever council decides."
Kruse, who served in Somalia with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1991-96, said either location would be better than Morse Park. While he said the Exchange Club's site would be a good location, he is hoping that the post can, for the first time, gain an eye-catching, display-worthy artifact for public visibility.
But the bigger reason the VFW would like the helicopter is because of the vandalism exposure at the park.
"When I saw the state that it was in at Morse Park, vandalized and forgotten about, it broke my heart that people could treat it with such disrespect, after safely carrying hundreds of service people," Kruse said. "I wanted to do something about it, so I brought it to the members (of the post), and they got behind me."
City Manager David Kennedy said no other groups are asking to display the helicopter. The council will be asked to decide about location in an upcoming meeting. Once that decision is made, the city will begin working to obtain any easements needed and determine any construction costs.
The parks department will continue to restore the Huey in the meantime. Dalbom said a group specializing in restoring military aircraft will visit in January and help repair broken windows, repaint the exterior and more.
Kruse said that once the work is completed, it will be a fitting tribute for veterans.
"We have many Vietnam veteran members of that post, and that helicopter honors each and every one of them as well as those fighting the global war on terror today," Kruse said. "They are still using Hueys. They have been a reliable source of transportation for American forces for a long, long time."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.