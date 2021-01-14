A Carthage woman explained in court Thursday how she mustered the courage to resist three young males who tried to rob her and her male companion by putting guns to their heads in the parking lot of Northpark Mall in Joplin.
"I was obviously afraid," 37-year-old Marie Aparicio testified at a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. "I've never been held at gunpoint in my life."
Defense attorneys for co-defendants Terrence T. Tinsley Jr. and Khamarion D. Smith were curious to know what prompted Aparicio under such circumstances to brush aside the barrel of a gun she said was pointed at her head from the back seat of her vehicle and moments later struggle with one of the gunmen for control of her wallet.
"If he was intent on killing me, or shooting me, he was going to do it if I pushed it away or not," she said she reasoned at the time.
Aparicio's testimony and that of three Joplin police officers were sufficient for Associate Judge Joe Hensley to order both defendants to stand trial on charges of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting arrest from the Nov. 30 incident at the mall.
Aparicio testified that she and the father of her daughter, Terrel Oatts, had just pulled into the parking lot of the Dunham Sports store at the mall and were preparing to get out of the vehicle she was driving when Tinsley, 24, of Joplin, and a 16-year-old accomplice from Danville, Illinois, slipped into the back seat and put guns to her head and that of Oatts.
Smith, 19, of Danville, was positioned outside the front passenger-side door. Aparicio said she had just taken out her wallet and they snatched it from her. She brushed the gun aside that Tinsley had pointed at her from behind and tried to drive off, intending to reduce the threat they were facing to just the two armed men in the back seat, but they prevented her from doing that.
Oatts tried to get out of the vehicle at that point, and Smith pushed him up against the car. Aparicio said she got out and started struggling with Tinsley in the back seat for control of her wallet, which fell out of the vehicle onto the pavement. Oatts started to reach down for it, but the other two robbers stopped him, and Smith went through his pockets while the juvenile held a gun to his head, she said.
Aparicio said that she had grabbed the back of Tinsley's pants as he tried to climb out of the back seat with her wallet.
"I was trying to get my wallet," she explained. "I wasn't trying to (keep) him in the car."
The three males jumped in a silver Ford Fusion and drove off, headed north on Range Line Road. Oatts got in the driver's seat and took off after them, leaving Aparicio behind as he called for police.
Police Capt. Trevor Duncan testified that he was southbound on Range Line and responding to the call when he spotted the vehicle headed north. He turned around and followed it to Zora Street, where the driver headed east and then north again on Myrtle, where three males bailed out of the car while it was still rolling and fled on foot as it crashed into a tree. Duncan said he stayed at the crash site with a female occupant of the vehicle, calling other officers to set up a perimeter in the area and securing the evidence the suspects left behind when they bailed out onto the roadway.
Two other officers testified how Tinsley was caught moments later hiding in a shed on Ackerson Avenue, Smith in a laundry room attached to the back of a residence on Zora and the juvenile as he crossed a street near the intersection of Enterprise Avenue and Industrial Drive.
"In total, we recovered three handguns," Duncan testified, including loaded ones in the shed where Tinsley was taken into custody and in a back yard on Zora. The third gun was recovered from a nearby field, he said.
The judge set Tinsley's and Smith's initial appearances in a trial division of the court for Feb. 22.
Wallet recovered
According to Marie Aparicio, a taxi driver found her wallet in a ditch about a week after it was taken in a robbery outside Northpark Mall. She had little money in it at the time but significant cards and identification, she testified.
