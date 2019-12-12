A Jasper County judge is mulling over a Joplin defendant's request to be released on his own recognizance in light of the victim's recanting of prior statements she made and subsequent claim that what he did to her was consensual.
Bilal D. Lucien, 25, is charged with first-degree domestic assault and first-degree sodomy in connection with an alleged beating and anal rape of a 23-year-old woman with a broomstick on Feb. 27 at a residence in the 2300 block of South Empire Avenue.
The woman, who is now 24, was treated at Freeman Hospital West for the assault injuries, cigarette burns on her throat and a foot, choke marks on her neck, bumps on her head and bruising to several parts of her body. She told police and a sexual assault nurse examiner at the hospital that Lucien beat her and sexually assaulted her with a broomstick.
Charges were filed against Lucien and a warrant issued for his arrest March 8. By that time, the defendant had disappeared and Joplin police were unable to find him for several months. Court records show he was not arrested on the no-bond warrant until Monday of this week.
Lucien's attorney, Elizabeth Turner, filed a motion for a bond reduction Wednesday, and a hearing was held on the motion Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court before Associate Judge Joe Hensley.
The motion asked the judge to release the defendant on his own recognizance in light of a written statement the victim provided the defense in April that what Lucien did to her actually was consensual. Turner called the woman as a witness at the hearing, and the woman repeated what she claimed in the written statement that Turner provided to the court.
Prosecutor Theresa Kenney asked the woman on cross-examination if she normally consented to having a broomstick used on her in such a sexually violent manner.
"Yeah," the woman replied. "We do in bondage."
Kenney asked her if she also was in the habit of consenting to being beaten with a broomstick, and the woman appeared to assert that too was consensual.
"That's not what you told your mother," Kenney said.
"Yeah, but I was embarrassed," the woman replied.
The woman's mother was called by the state to testify before the victim's testimony on behalf of the defendant. The mother told the court that her daughter called her after the attack and asked her to come take her to the hospital. The daughter emerged from a Joplin residence bruised, bleeding and in tears, her mother told the court.
She said her daughter told her at the time that Lucien had beaten and sexually abused her with a broomstick.
Detective Josh Haynes testified at the hearing that police found blood and broomstick bristles on the bed and floor of a bedroom at the address. He said a broomstick with bristles that appeared to match those found in the bedroom was recovered from a trash bin in the parking lot of a church about a half-block away.
Kenney told the judge that the state remains opposed to any bond reduction for the defendant or the release of him on his own recognizance despite the woman's recanting of her allegations.
"I think she's a victim of domestic violence," Kenney said.
If Lucien is allowed out, he may well attempt to control her and her testimony in the case, and would pose a substantial risk to her well-being, the prosecutor told the judge. She said that the state has no intention of dismissing the charge just because the woman has changed her view of what he did to her.
The judge said at the conclusion of the hearing that it was the request for a change in bond status that he wished to take under advisement, not consideration of any dismissal of charges.
"There's no way I'm going to dismiss the case with the allegations that were raised here today," Hensley said.
100 blows
A probable-cause affidavit states that the victim in a Joplin domestic assault case told police that Bilal Lucien woke up the morning of Feb. 27 upset with her and hit her more than 100 times with the handle of a broomstick.
According to the affidavit, he undressed her while hitting her and told her: "I'm gonna show you what rape is." He then committed the sexual assault with the broom handle, the affidavit states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.