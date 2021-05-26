Joplin School District administrators at a Board of Education meeting this week noted that the cost of Junge Field upgrades, to the tune of about $1 million, will be covered by advertising dollars already pledged by sponsors of a new video board, and businesses and groups that are buying scrolling ads.
The new video board, an expanded press box and other projects are to be completed before the first football game of this fall.
Kerry Sachetta, assistant superintendent for operations, said the district has sold nearly all the available space on the video board and a space on the new press box. The money generated by those sales already have produced almost enough to pay for the additions, he said.
“Basically, the video board brought in significantly more money than was needed for the board itself, so we coupled that with the press box project to help make sure we could do both,” Sachetta said. “The entire project if you roll everything together comes in right at $1 million. Right now we’re sitting at $876,000. That’s not counting additional ad revenue that we’re working with other people to get for commercials and scrolling ads during the games and that kind of thing. There will be more coming in.”
Sachetta said most of the revenue is coming in contracts to be paid over five years.
He listed some of the sponsors that have already signed on.
TAMKO Building Products was the first business to sign on and will be the main sponsor of the video board. Sachetta said the video board will be called the TAMKOTron at games.
Sponsors with signs on the board include Mercy Hospital Joplin and Freeman Health System, Missouri Southern State University, Bill’s Electric, CFI, Pinnacle Bank, Pro 100 Realty and Crossland Construction.
Trane Heating and Air Conditioning will sponsor the time clocks on the video board.
Sachetta also said board member Michael Joseph and his wife, Jeri Lynn Joseph, paid for a five-year agreement to put their name on the press box.
“These are not permanent names like you would put on a school or something like that,” Sachetta said. “It is a naming rights for the period of time of their agreement. It’s not a permanent name, it’s an advertising name for a period of time. None of these are permanent agreements.”
Sachetta said he anticipates more agreements and more advertising to be sold to get to the point that the advertising pays for all the improvements at Junge Field.
He said the administration had to bring the project before the board before all the money was raised in order to approve the contract now in order for the contractor to have time to finish the project.
bidding questions
The board voted 6-1 on Tuesday to approve a bid from Sprouls Construction Inc., of Lamar, for $628,935 to expand the football field’s press box and make other improvements to the stadium. That bid was divided into $560,005 for the press box expansion, $20,000 for concrete step repair and handrail installation,and $48,930 for new lighting and decorative metal work.
The purchase of the video board was approved in January and will cost $243,741.70 for the board and it equipment, and $70,658 for installation by Sign Designs of Joplin.
Board member John Hird voted “no” on the project, calling for the board to put the project off a year to get past a nationwide spike in materials and construction costs that has happened over the past few months.
Hird said he was also concerned that only two companies bid on the project, and their bids were significantly different.
The other bidder was Construction Services Group, which bid $748,000 on expanding the press box only. The company did not submit bids for the concrete improvements and the lighting and decorative metal work included in the Sprouls bid.
“I love the whole idea, I love the project,” Hird said. “I think it looks great. It’s fabulous the way we’re going to do the video, and I think it looks awesome. There are two things that concern me. One is the disparity in the bids. Anytime I’ve done that in my life and I see that kind of disparity on the bids, I say hold on a second, let’s go get a third bid, something’s off here.”
He added: “We’re seeing a very strange bubble right now, and it’s really impacting this construction world. What you’re seeing is a scarcity of resources when it comes to materials. I face this in my own business, and I’ve pushed many projects off because I can’t get the materials at the historic prices, and there’s that big bubble we’re facing.”
Michael Wischmeyer, architect with Corner Greer Associates, said getting a third bid would be unfair to the two contractors that bid on the project because their numbers are already out in public, giving an advantage to any new bidder.
Other board members pointed out that the press box expansion and the new video board were connected to each other.
When asked by a board member whether the equipment to run the new video board would fit in the existing press box, Sachetta said: “It would be a very, very difficult and cramped mess.”
“We expanded the press box to allow for the equipment to be where it needs to be as well as extra people in the press box to make sure the production runs,” Sachetta said. “It would be like getting a bunch of people in a Volkswagen. It would be very tight.”
