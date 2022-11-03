A special group of young male singers, ranging in ages from 10 to 14, will be performing at 7 p.m. this Friday inside Joplin’s Central Christian Center.
The Vienna Boys’ Choir, broken into four ensembles of 23 to 26 boys each, are modern-day descendants of the ancient, six-member choirs that once performed for Austrian Emperor Maximilian I of the Holly Roman Empire in 1498.
While every single one of the musical groups Pro Musica welcomes to Joplin is highly-trained professionals, few have the name recognition the boys’ choir possesses, said Emlyn Johnson, Pro Musica’s executive director.
“What's exciting about that for Pro Musica is that it means we're able to reach out to new listeners who are familiar with this world-renowned ensemble, but might not be as familiar with our concert series,” she said. “We are able to show them what Pro Musica is all about — bringing amazing music to the Joplin community.”
The last time the world-renowned choir performed in Southwest Missouri was in late 2007, which also happened to be a Pro Musica-sponsored concert.
“It’s rare to have a group of young singers working at such a high level, and that kind of youthful virtuosity is always really thrilling to experience when you have the opportunity to hear it,” Johnson said.
The Vienna Boys Choir will present its “Together” program in Joplin, featuring music by classical favorites such as Mozart and Schubert, alongside folk music selections from all around the world.
The “Together” theme, Johnson said, “feels like a nod to us all coming back together to enjoy live music after the shutdowns of the pandemic and also refers to the global reach of their repertoire.”
Thanks to the huge variety of music, “there will definitely be something for everyone,” she added.
General admission tickets are $15. They are available at Eventbrite, at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pro-musica-presents-the-vienna-boys-choir-tickets-394170192657. Tickets will also be sold at the door just prior to Friday’s concert; doors open at 6:30 p.m.; the theater is located at 410 S. Virginia Ave.
“We've definitely seen an enthusiastic response to the Vienna Boys Choir concert,” Johnson said. “We've sold several hundred tickets online … and we have been busy talking with patrons on the phone about the event. Our Joplin community and our patrons from the surrounding region are all excited to hear this beloved ensemble.”
