Vietnam veteran pays tribute to other vets

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Vietnam veteran Bill Muse comes out of retirement from masonry about twice a year to install granite pavers at the Pittsburg State University Veterans Memorial in honor of his fellow military men and women.
And Thursday was one of those days.
Muse, 72, has been involved in masonry work for over five decades. Even though Muse retired 15 years ago from his company, Muse Masonry, he took time to lay pavers this week for three veterans ahead of Veterans Day.
The veterans' names etched in the pavers Thursday were Roy Manuel Bechtel, World War I; Walter H. Tiede, 1946-1947; and Timothy C. Baxter III, 1987-1989.
“I did my time in the service, and now we’re down here honoring everybody’s,” Muse said.
Muse served in the Army from 1969 to 1976. The lifelong Pittsburg resident has placed all of the pavers in the memorial since its dedication ceremony on Memorial Day 2004. There are now 3,460 total.
But Thursday was unique in that he added his own name to the memorial in the Crossland Plaza.
His donated paver reads, “Muse Masonry Contractor For Veterans Memorial.” Muse said he knew one day he would get his own paver. When asked if it was emotional to place it, the veteran joked that it was just another job.
“I figured it was getting a little late in the game for me, and I figured I’d better have one for the people who come down here and look at this to see the paver, the name of the company that did this in the name of the hometown boy,” he said. “It was just another job, another paver. It was (emotional) a little bit.”
Muse said he’s put in not only a lot of hours but a lot of pride too. Even though not every veteran made it home, he said their names will live on forever in a memorial chiseled in stone.
“I put my time in to be able to — other than myself enjoying it— to see so many other people enjoy it also,” he said. “It makes me feel good.”
Over the years, Muse said he’s seen people leave gifts on the pavers, anything from money to beer. Veterans have expressed gratitude for the work Muse has put in over the last 16 years.
“I’ve had several guys come down here and some of them with tears in their eyes, like they’ll find theirs or they’ll see one of their buddies,” Muse said. “And they always have a story to go with it.”
The engravings on the pavers were done by SI Memorials, of Parsons, which also furnishes the blank granite pavers. Anyone can purchase a paver and veterans don’t have to be from Southeast Kansas. When a blank paver is sold, it’s dug up and replaced once the name is added.
The veterans memorial is located at the eastern edge of the PSU campus where it features a half-sized replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., as well as a kiosk and a name directory. It also includes several famous names, including World War II veteran Bob Dole, and nationally recognized Medal of Honor winners. It is one of the most visited sites in Southeast Kansas.
“It’s not just the Pittsburg area, but this is known throughout most of the surrounding states,” Muse said. “We have all kinds of people come up here from all over and tour the veterans memorial, which I think is one of the nicer ones in the area.”
For information or to purchase a paver, visit www.psuvetmemorial.org.
Veterans Day at PSU
This year's Veterans Day service at Pittsburg State University will look a little different this year due to COVID-19. A special Veterans Day program will be broadcast at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday. Veterans in the presentation include GeGe Sachetta, a former miner with Big Brutus who served in World War II; Gene Corsini, a longtime local pilot who served in Vietnam; Dr. Ron Seglie, a local physician who served in Operation Desert Storm; and Chris Kmiec, a local police detective who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The program can be viewed at pittstate.tv, at youtube.com/pittsburgstate, at Facebook.com/PSUVeteransMemorial and on local cable television channel CAPS 13.
The broadcast also will be archived on the university’s YouTube and Vimeo channels.
