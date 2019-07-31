Vietnamese Catholics share religious experience in annual Marian Days festival

Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High 86F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.