Vigil holds support for missing teen, her family

WEBB CITY, Mo. — With the Praying Hands Memorial behind them, the Joplin community took a moment Friday night to remember and pray for 14-year-old Leora Hardee to safely return home after she was reported missing more than five weeks ago.
The 40-degree weather wasn’t enough to deter 80 to 90 family members, friends and community members who gathered Friday night in Webb City's King Jack Park for a candlelight vigil to honor Hardee. Randy Steele, a family friend, led the prayer vigil in which he played “Will You Be There” by Michael Jackson and “Amazing Grace.”
“Tonight, we come as a prayer vigil to lift up a young girl whose been missing for over a month,” said Steele. “And if I get emotional, I’m sorry. But when you’re a parent and you’ve got kids and grandkids, it’s kind of hard not to. I cannot imagine what the family’s going through tonight or what they’ve been for the past month. But tonight, we lift our prayers up to her.”
Leora, who was last seen in the area of D Street and North Wall Avenue on Sept. 17, is described as being about 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighing 100 pounds, has brown hair and wears glasses. She may be in need of medications, according to police.
Sandi Taylor, Leora’s great-aunt, helped organize the vigil for the family and the community in an effort to keep the conversation going on her disappearance. Leora is named after Taylor’s mother. Taylor said it’s been hard to cope with Leora's disappearance, but she’s been staying strong for her family and doesn’t want Leora’s story to fall to the wayside.
“I love Leora,” she said. “But it’s important that the community gets out there and knows she’s still missing. I’ve noticed on the news that it’s just been forgotten about. It seems like you don’t hear about it anymore unless it’s on Facebook. Just because a week or a month has gone by doesn’t mean she won’t be found. We haven’t lost hope.”
Leta Hardee, her mother, described her daughter as funny, a bit sassy and independent. She calls her Leora-bean. While at the vigil, Leta said they appreciate the community rallying together to help bring her daughter back to Joplin.
“It’s comforting to know there are people out there who care and are out there looking for her and praying for her,” she said. “We’ve been receiving a lot of support. I just want Leora to know that she’s not in trouble and that I love and miss her. I need to know that she’s OK.”
Tammi Adkins, Leora’s grandmother, said she never tries to leave the house, just in case it’s the day that her granddaughter returns home.
“I haven’t been able to cope,” Adkins said. “I can’t leave the house without going into a panic that somebody could be there. I haven’t been back to work. You know that heart-wrenching feeling you get when you’ve lost your wallet, that sick feeling you get? I feel that all the time. It’s just nonstop because I’ve lost something more important than that.”
Adkins posts on Leora’s Facebook page every day to remind her that she’s loved and missed. She said police have followed up on several leads, but they have resulted in a lot of dead ends. Leora lived with Adkins and her mother, Leta, and her siblings.
“I pray for her every day, and I pray that God will touch her and lead her back here,” she said. “Somebody’s got to have her. People don’t just vanish like that. She has no phone, clothes, nothing with her. She was there and now she’s gone.”
Eleven days after her disappearance, dozens of law enforcement agencies including the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children began conducting a series of searches in North Joplin. Search dogs were also used, but the searches came up empty.
On Friday, Joplin police Capt. William Davis said there’s still nothing new to report, but authorities are continuing to follow up on leads. Hardee’s case was featured on an A&E show called “Live Rescue” last Friday, which resulted in additional tips.
“When I talked to (Joplin Police Department Sgt. Luke) Stahl earlier this week, he said the case got some national media attention after appearing on A&E last Friday,” said Davis. “He did say some tips came in off of that and they were going to follow up on those to see if there was any validity to them. So far, he said, there were 123 leads in the investigation "at the beginning of the week, which is pretty substantial.”
Davis said Leora’s case is still classified as an active missing person and that investigators are still trying to determine if it was an abduction, runaway or enticement.
“I’ve talked with Sgt. Stahl, and the social media aspect is a major part of the investigation, and they’re following up on numerous leads regarding various social media platforms.”
