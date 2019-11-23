Darryllann Stone wanted to be at work this week.
Instead, she and more than a dozen of her co-workers at the Webb City offices of Dr. Camille Hostetter have been on a leave forced by the alleged murder of their boss.
“The staff has pretty much leaned on each other,” Stone said. “We’ve been texting each other together.”
Stone and other co-workers remembered Hostetter as an incredible dentist with a heart, and a gift, for handling children. Some of those co-workers plan to be at a candlelight vigil today to honor her. The vigil will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at Cunningham Park, at 26th and Maiden Lane.
Hostetter, 45, is believed to have been shot and killed Monday by her estranged husband, Windell D. Glass, 55, who also killed himself that day with the same handgun, according to the Webb City Police Department. Glass also worked at the dental clinic. Stone said Hostetter was more than a boss — she was a friend and motivator who cared about the people in her world, Stone said. Her quirky sense of humor was also appreciated: She was known for wearing large hats, and on office pajamas day, she would wear a “Hello Kitty” or unicorn bodysuit.
Dentistry was not Hostetter’s first choice of career, Stone said. Originally, Hostetter planned to be a preschool teacher.
“She had a masters in early childhood education,” Stone said. “But she said she was more fun than she needed to be and wasn’t a disciplinarian.”
She entered dentistry based on her own experience. Stone said that when Hostetter’s daughter was 2, she had a cavity. But as a single mother on Medicaid, she could not find a dentist who would take the girl as a patient.
The experience pushed Hostetter into dentistry, and upon the development of her practice, she went out of her way to accept as many Medicaid patients as possible, Stone said. Stone, who started working for Hostetter in 2011, said the dentist had a gift for working with kids. She made each one feel special and had techniques for handling more painful parts of the visit. Stone said she saw kids be excited to run into the office, looking forward to their appointment.
Stone said Hostetter’s hair was dyed bright purple the last time she saw her.
“She would dye her hair a lot,” Stone said. “She was very much a kid herself. I think that’s why she related with kids so well.”
Memorial service
A memorial service will be held for Camille Hostetter at 10 a.m. today at Thornhill-Dillon Mortuary.
