CENTERTON, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas family is remembering the little girl they lost to a deadly brain cancer by starting a foundation to help other families fighting the same cancer.
Adalynn Joy Sooter was only 4 years old when she died of a cancer that’s known by its initials DIPG because the name is kind of complicated.
She died on June 3, 2018. Her father, Matt Sooter, a Carthage native who graduated from College Heights Christian School in Joplin, said the family started Addy Joy’s Hope Foundation — Fighting DIPG, on the second anniversary of Addy’s death.
“On this day, two years ago now, our sweet girl’s fight with cancer came to an end and she ran into the arms of Jesus,” Matt Sooter wrote on the foundation’s Facebook page. “Not a day has gone by without her being on our minds. Not a day has gone by that we haven’t desired to do more for others who have been and will be diagnosed with DIPG. To that end, we are excited to announce that we have founded Addy Joy’s Hope Foundation in memory of our sweet girl.”
A deadly diagnosis
Addy Joy was a normal 2-year-old girl when just before Thanksgiving in 2016, she and her family received the devastating diagnosis.
Mom, Chandra Sooter, a Neosho native who also went to College Heights Christian School, said they noticed that Addy, who had been walking normally for a toddler, had started stumbling a few months earlier and reverted to crawling because she couldn’t keep her balance.
Doctors said she had diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, DIPG, an aggressive cancer that creates a tumor in the brainstem and spinal cord, and the tumor is nearly impossible to remove.
It’s a rare cancer that almost exclusively attacks children and is nearly 100% fatal.
“It carries with it a 9-12-month terminal diagnosis,” Matt Sooter said in an interview in 2017. “Unfortunately that’s just the average, some kids only make it a couple of weeks, some make it a couple of years.”
Addy made it about 18 months. Doctors initially treated her with radiation, which shrank the tumor for about six months.
Addy started having trouble walking again as the tumor returned in July 2017, so the family turned to an experimental treatment in Mexico that injected a range of cancer drugs directly into her blood stream to attack the tumor.
Matt Sooter estimates that treatment bought the family another nine or 10 months of life with their child that they wouldn’t have had otherwise.
It was time they wouldn’t trade for anything.
“It was absolutely quality time,” Matt Sooter said. “Until that last week or two, she had no extra pains, she really had no limited mobility, nothing. She was a normal little girl. We were very fortunate in that she was not bedridden, she was not uncomfortable, she was a normal little girl. She had great quality of life.”
Viral photo
In the last hours of her life, Addy, Joy and her older brother, Jackson, who was 6 when his sister died, helped achieve one of the goals of the foundation by bringing international attention to the cancer that claimed her life. Matt Sooter snapped a photo of Jackson lovingly brushing the hair from his sister’s eyes and saying goodbye as Addy slept. He shared it on the family’s Facebook page.
The note he wrote with the picture said: “A little boy should not have to say goodbye to his partner in crime, his playmate, his best friend, his little sister. This isn’t how it’s supposed to be, but this is the broken world we live in.”
“It was hard to see, I didn’t share that in hopes that it would go viral,” Matt Sooter said in an interview last week. “That wasn’t the purpose, I had no idea she was going to pass away that night, it was kind of the last call to family and friends that said, if you want to come see her and say goodbye, you need to do it now.
“Three or four hours later she was gone and that wasn’t able to happen for some of them. But a couple of weeks later that picture got picked up and literally went around the world.”
A Google search for Addy Joy DIPG turns up articles in the Washington Post, international news websites, local television stations around the country and dozens of other links.
“I have pictures that random strangers sent to me on Facebook of that picture in their local newspaper from the second biggest newspaper in Germany, from a newspaper in China, just literally went around the world in a matter days,” Matt Sooter said. “It was just overwhelming and awe-inspiring. Our hope is that picture brought awareness to DIPG and everything it is doing to families. And it gave us an opportunity to share our story. Not just our story but how we went through our story in faith. It was hard to see it but at the same time it was a huge blessing to be able to share everything we had been through with our little girl.”
A new purpose
After Addy died, the family spent time together, making sure Jackson, now 8 and just out of second grade, was OK and giving him attention to try to make up for the time when his life had to take second place to his sister’s while the family helped her battle cancer.
“He’s doing very well,” Matt Sooter said. “After we lost Addy, I had the opportunity to stay home for a month, and we focused on Jackson, and we focused on figuring out who we were as a family of four with one missing. That was a good time for us to refocus and spend our time with him. We taught him to ride his bike without his training wheels, we went on bike rides, we went on walks, we took him to see a movie in the theater.
“We took time, focused specifically on him and reminded how much we loved him. It’s not that we ignored him during any of Addy’s journey, but necessarily a lot of his life took a secondary stage. It wasn’t back stage, but it wasn’t at the forefront, so he’s doing well. He misses his sister; we talk about her all the time.”
Jackson now has a new “partner in crime,” little brother Coleton, now 15 months old.
The family recently bought a home in Centerton, and there’s a room in it dedicated to Addy, with her toys and her bed.
“Life is definitely different,” Matt Sooter said. “It’s not a different we would ever have thought of or hoped for — being without Addy — but we do our best to bring her along with us as much as we can. We’re doing our best not to live stuck in the past and stuck in her loss but to move forward also with her with us and in her memory.”
More about the foundation
For now, the Addy Joy’s Hope Foundation is primarily a Facebook page.
The foundation’s physical address is Addy Joy’s Hope Foundation, P.O. Box 404, Centerton, Arkansas 72719.
Matt Sooter said the family has three subgoals it hopes to use to get to the main goal of curing DIPG:
• Raise money to support research to find a cure for DIPG.
• Support families who have received a DIPG diagnosis.
• Raise awareness of DIPG to work with more people to find a cure.
“The main goal of the foundation is to put an end and find a cure for DIPG,” Matt Sooter said. “We’re not completely alone in that. There are a lot of other family-run foundations that we’re joining in with, and we’re all seeking toward that goal. We’re all just taking a little bit different avenues, but similar goals, just different ways of getting there.”
