Missouri Southern State University has added virtual reality technology to its nursing department as an educational tool to train the next generation of health care workers.
MSSU’s Nursing Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its virtual reality simulation lab in the Julio S. León Health Sciences Center on Thursday. A $100,000 donation from an anonymous donor funded the project. The goal of the new program is to combine virtual reality with nursing education.
Virtual reality, also known as VR, is a computer-generated simulation of an interactive, three-dimensional environment. The simulation lab gives students a 360-degree view in which they can interact with patients in an immersive, risk-free environment.
During the simulation, students wear a headset and use hand-held controllers to interact in the virtual world. The teacher operates the simulation and can give the student over 200 different types of scenarios, ranging from emergency surgery to cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
The simulation is projected onto a monitor that shows what the user is seeing. The virtual reality space also engages three of the student’s senses — touch, sight and hearing.
Lisa Beals, who chairs MSSU’s nursing department, said she began researching the use of virtual reality in nursing education during the spring of 2020.
“Virtual reality is an exciting technology with almost limitless potential in education,” said Beals. “It is being used all around the world in various ways — from the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder to training surgeries. The military has been using it for years.”
Beals said VR in nursing education can help bridge the gap between classroom learning and practical clinical learning. VR Clinical at MSSU creates a safe learning environment where students can independently assess clinical problems within the practice environment, she said.
“No matter how sophisticated and active our classrooms are, we still struggle with bringing the patient into the classroom,” she said. “VR Clinical adds to the variety of tools focused on active learning and how we can bridge that gap between the classroom and clinical experience. In no way does simulation, or VR simulation, replace what students learn at the bedside.”
Ashley Cordischi, 24, a junior majoring in nursing at MSSU, said virtual reality can help users transition smoothly from practicing skills in a classroom to real-life scenarios.
“Whenever you’re in the VR, you’re comfortable and it feels real,” she said. “It’s not like how most people think it would be. It’s not like a video game.”
Joua Thao, 21, a junior majoring in nursing at MSSU, said she had prior experience with virtual reality gaming, and while the nursing simulation can be a little more daunting, she takes comfort knowing it’s a safe place for error.
“I had my doubts for a minute that it wouldn’t help me, but when I did the simulation, it really does help,” she said. “I was really surprised.”
Beals said students can use virtual reality to work independently and solve problems in their own way.
