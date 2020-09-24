Testing for COVID-19 on the area's higher education campuses this week showed mixed results.
Missouri Southern State University tested 92 people and reported 37 new student cases for the week ending Sept. 20, according to the university's dashboard. That number of positives is the highest reported for Missouri Southern since the dashboard was launched, and it is up from the 21 new cases that were reported the week prior.
Altogether, MSSU has reported a total of 126 positive cases among students since testing began in mid-August and 10 positive cases among employees.
At Pittsburg State University, officials said the number of positive COVID-19 cases among students continues to decline.
As of this week, 12 students are in isolation, down from 24 students last week, officials said Wednesday. The number of students quarantined fell to about 50 students, from a high of about 600 students near the beginning of the semester.
In the week ending Sept. 23, the university's Bryant Student Health Center tested 33 people, a decrease of 50 from the prior week. Of those who were tested, eight tested positive, with eight tests still pending, officials said.
Among faculty and staff, four new cases were reported. Currently, four faculty and staff members are in isolation, and five are quarantined.
