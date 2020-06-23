Vision Carthage hosts work day on Grant Street

Anderson Claros, a worker with Reed Concrete Construction in Jasper, brings bricks from the sidewalk on Grant Street in Carthage to Miki Smith, a volunteer with Vision Carthage who lives in the area, for placing on a pallet for salvage. Vision Carthage is partnering with the Steadley Trust and Reed Concrete Construction to replace the sidewalks on the 1000 block of Grant Street. Globe | John Hacker