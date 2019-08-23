CARTHAGE, Mo. — Abi Almandinger has been named the new executive director of Vision Carthage, a non-profit organization aimed at beautifying and revitalizing the Carthage community.
As executive director, Almandinger will assist the organization and form relationships with the community to develop future projects.
The position is being funded by a grant awarded to the board of directors of Vision Carthage from the Steadley Foundation, which will fund the part-time position for three years. The organization’s hiring committee accepted applications for the position through August 9 and recommended Almandinger for the job at its August 21 meeting. The recommendation was approved by the board unanimously.
