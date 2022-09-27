CARTHAGE, Mo. — Renovations to the parking lot at Sixth and Main streets are complete and will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3.
The improvements were made by Vision Carthage in collaboration with the city of Carthage, the public works department, Carthage Water & Electric Plant, the parks department and the Carthage Police Department.
The mission of Vision Carthage is to promote the beautification and revitalization of Carthage through volunteerism, partnerships and community and business engagement.
